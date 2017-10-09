Neil Gits Woken Up

Another week, another blog – and what a week ! I had so many things to catch up with and get sorted, it used up all this Old Git’s reserves of energy to get through, so a good solid seven hours worth of kip each night was essential – no such luck !! 🙁 It seemed that every day I was getting aroused from my slumbers at least an hour before I’d set the alarm by any one of the following – neighbours drilling, dogs barking, cars revving or my own son clomping around the house in a mad rush to catch his train for school ! Flippin’ shattered now …
But … hey ! …. it’s Monday and something to look forward to – my soul show will be on air here at Gateway between 7 & 9pm with two hours of fabulous soul, jazz-funk & disco tunes to sooth all (well, most !) of your troubles away, but hopefully they won’t send you to sleep !! 😉
As always, I look forward to hearing from my lovely listeners either on Facebook (search “The Old Gits Soul Show”) or via the studio inbox (text 01268833978 / email [email protected]) and sharing some soulful banter between the grooves. Last week’s playlist is posted below to whet your appetite :
The Tunes
Raw Silk – Do It To The Music
Luther Vandross – It’s Over Now
Earl Young’s Trammps – Get Your Lovin’ While You Can
James Brown – Stone To The Bone
Donovan Blackwood – All My Life
Jeff Tyzik feat Maurice Starr – Sweet Surrender
McFadden & Whitehead – I’ve Been Pushed Aside
Will Downing ft Avery Sunshine – I’m Feeling The Love
Major Harris – All My Life
Stephanie Mills – Medicine Song
Sharon Redd – You Got My Love
Morrissey Mullen – Life On The Wire
Randy Muller feat Carolyn Harding – Beautiful Feeling
Alexander O’Neal – Fake
Michael Jackson – Another Part Of Me
Four Tops with Smokey Robinson – Indestructible
Carleen Anderson – Nervous Breakdown
Isley Brothers – For The Love Of You
Brownstone – I Can’t Tell You Why
Olympic Runners – Sir Dancealot
Blackbyrds – Do It Fluid
The Gigs
Friday 13th October
“Shakit – Caister Warm-Up !”
(Every Second Friday of the Month)
The Woodmans, Rayleigh Road, Thundersley, SS7 3TA
“100% Soul, Funk & Jazzy Grooves plus Soulful House & Weekender Anthems”
DJs: Jonny Layton & Ian Holmes
Free Entry b4 10.30 ; Doors open 8pm – 1am
Saturday 14th October
(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)
“Soul By The Sea”
The Divers Arms, Central Parade, Herne Bay, CT6 5JQ
DJs: Tom Edgar, Pete Hayes & Tommy Boy
Plus guest DJ :
Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am
Saturday 14th October
(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)
“Brown Sugar”
The Spread Eagle, Queens Road, Brentwood, CM14 4HD
“Funk Soul & Disco Night”
DJ : Ben (Yours Truly)
8pm – Midnight ; Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/BrentwoodSpreadEagle/?fref=ts
Friday 20th October
(Every 3rd Friday of the month)
“Soulful Seduction – Back 2 Basics Soul & Club Anthems”
The Bread & Cheese, London Road,Benfleet, Essex, SS7 1AA
“100% Soul, Funk, Disco & Old Skool Club Anthems”
DJs: Bully & MJ
8.00pm – 1 am ; Free Entry ; Over 25s
Friday 20th October
(Every 3rd Friday of the month)
“Soul Kitchen”
The Grey Lady Music Lounge, The Pantiles, Tunbridge Wells, TN2 5TW
“Rare 60s & 70s Soul Night”
DJs: John Browne, Tracy Shaw & guests
7.00pm – 1.00 am ; £5 on the door ; Tel (01892) 544700
https://www.facebook.com/groups/thesoulkitchentw/
Saturday 21st October
(Every 3rd Saturday of the month)
“Super Soul Saturday”
The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, CM2 0JT Chelmsford
DJ: Paul Eve & Mick Jackson
“The Best In Jazz-Funk and Soul”
7.30pm – Midnight – Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/soulatthecricks/
Friday 27th October
“Let’s Get Funky”
The Inn On The Green, Mountnessing Road, Billericay, CM12 0EH
DJs : Wayne D & Brian “The Rev” Kelly
“The Very Best In Soul, Jazz-Funk % Soulful House”
8pm – 12.00 ; Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/events/927253117443779/
Friday 27th October
“Soul Re-united”
RUSSC Club, Mawney Road, Romford, RM7 7HB
DJs: Tony Matthews, Roni O’Brien, Jazzbod
Special Guest: Birdy
9pm – 2am ; £7 before 10pm, £10 after
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10154724438255636&set=gm.1531372266909209&type=3&theater&ifg=1
Saturday 28th October
“Soul By The Jetty”
Lobster Smack, Haven Road, Canvey Island
DJs: Jonny Layton, Mark Messent, Brian “The Rev” Kelly
Special Guest: Graham “Grumpy” Brown
“Top quality jazz-funk & soul, nu jazz,
soulful house, boogie tunes & more”
Entry by wristband only – £7 (07989) 591399
email : [email protected]
https://www.facebook.com/events/316697195460085/?ref=br_rs
Saturday 28th October
“Soul At The Manor”
The Manor Hotel, Berwick Pond Road, Rainham,RM13 9EL
DJs: Stretch Taylor, Mike Gee, Scott James, Mark “Gurcha” Collins.
“Soul & Rare Grooves … plus a House Room too !”
8pm – 2am ; Tickets £15
Tel: (07956) 882302
https://www.facebook.com/events/1453582538055646/
Saturday 28th October
“Soul At The Wharf”
The Wharf Pub, Wharf Road, Grays, RM17 6SZ
“Four Hours Of Soul, Funk, Disco, Soulful House & Club Classics”
DJ: Gary Walden
Tel (01375) 372418
https://www.facebook.com/events/1911608749091839/
Friday 3rd November
(Every 1st Friday Of the Month)
“The Big Zero Soul Night Out”
The Spread Eagle, High Street, Rayleigh, SS6 7EJ
DJs: Merve The Swerve & Brian Kelly plus guest
“70s 80s & 90s Soul, Jazz-Funk, Disco & Club Anthems”
8.30pm – 1.00am ; Free Entry
Tel: (01268) 775100
Friday 3rd November
“Overdose Of Joy”
Hornchurch Bowls Club, Harrow Lodge Park, RM11 1JU
DJs: Paul Kidley, Bully, Fatbloke, Elliot M, Nick Gunn,
Steve Kite & Live PA from Louise of SouLutions
7.30pm – 1.00am
Proceeds donated to mental health charities
https://www.facebook.com/events/1716384311999635/
Saturday 4th November
“Soul By The Park”
The Flying Horse, Park Road, Ramsgate, CT11 9TJ
DJ: Lee Aitch plus guests
“Classic & Modern Soul, Jazz-Funk & House”
9pm – 1am ; Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/events/1865995670397166/
Friday 10th November
“Soul Odyssey”
Virgin Active Clearview Health & Racquet Club,
Hall Lane, Little Warley, Brentwood, CM13 3EN
“A Night of Jazz-Funk, Soul Classics,Soulful House & Old School”
DJs: Tony Matthews, Gary Walden, Tony Treble, Gary Fish
8pm – 1.30am ; Wristbands in advance £6
https://www.facebook.com/events/1691910107783848/
Friday 17th November
“5 Star Soul”
Orsett Hall, Prince Charles Avenue, RM16 3HS
“Soul Pavillion / Jazz Funk Lounge”
DJs: Brian “The Rev” Kelly, Lee “Fatbloke” Aldwinkle,
Jon Ovel, Mark Lee & Special Guest : Ash Selector
“Strictly Over 30s – Tickets £15”
7.30pm – 1am ; Tel (01375)891402
email: [email protected]
https://www.facebook.com/events/132821674015949/
Saturday 18th November
“Soul By The Sea”
BARRU, Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff-on-Sea
DJs: Garry Dennis, Colin Jazzy Barnby & Michael Cooper
£7 on the door ; 8pm – 1am
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1668138683409487/
Tuesday 28th November
“Shalamar Friends’ 35th Anniversary Tour”
Live In Southend at the Cliffs Pavillion
8pm – 11pm
Tickets £30 – £34
https://southendtheatres.org.uk/Online/tickets-shalamar-southend-2017
Saturday 9th December
“Essex Funkers Xmas Bash”
Harlow Rugby Club, Latton Park, Howard Way, Harlow, CM20 3FD
DJs: Les Knott, Chris Brown, Grumpy Brown, Danny Peters & Dab
8.30pm – 1.30 am ; Wristbands £10
Tel: (07791)995670 / (07500)481192
https://www.facebook.com/events/1210528889092952/
Saturday 16th December
“Stomp Christmas Party 2017”
The Lana Mia Manor Hotel, Berwick Pond Road, Rainham,
Details to follow…
https://www.facebook.com/events/280128915806522/
Weekenders:
29th & 30th June / 1st July 2018
“Hayling Island Summer Soul Weekender”
£195 pp inc 3 nights accomodation & breakfast / evening meals
Bookings on (02392)460044
More details to follow …
https://www.facebook.com/events/1890528194546287/
Weekly Events:
Fridays :
“Soul City”
The George II, High Street, Hornchurch, RM12 4UW
“Soul & Disco Classics, Motown & Caister Anthems”
DJs: Trish & Peter P
Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am;
https://www.facebook.com/thegeorgeIIhornchurch/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheGeorgehornchurch/
Fridays:
“Old Skool Friday”
Bar Zero, Western Road, Billericay, CM12 9DZ
“Soul, Club Anthems ”
DJs on rotation : Deano, Geoff Lawrence, Mikey Porter, MJ
Free Entry ; 8.30pm – 1am ;
Over 25’s – Smart Casual Dress
Tel: (01277) 656581
(also “Anthems Night” on Saturdays – DJ: Dave Rothwell
Monthly Events:
First Friday: Zero Soul Night Out – Spread Eagle, Rayleigh
Second Friday: Shakit ! – The Woodmans, Thundersley
Third Friday: Soulful Seduction, Bread & Cheese, Benfleet
Third Friday: Soul Kitchen, Grey Lady, Tunbridge Wells
Second Saturday: Soul By The Sea, Divers Arms, Herne Bay
Third Saturday: The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, Chelmsford
Do you know of any soulful, jazzy, funky gigs taking place in 2017 ? Let me know the details whether you are a DJ , promoter or a punter and I can spread the word to fellow “Old Gits” in this space !
E-mail: [email protected] or send a text message to (01268)833978
The Old Gits Soul Show is on Gateway 97.8 in Basildon & East Thurrock and also around the world via www.gateway978.com from 7pm – 9pm every Monday – plus you can catch it again Saturday evening from 5pm – 7pm