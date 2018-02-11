Weekend Breakfast 11th Feb!

Johnny JenkinsCoffee & Tea, UncategorizedLeave a Comment

Another week and another episode of Johnny‘s Weekend Breakfast. Lots of fun crammed into the show today, here’s the highlights!

Some countdowns:

  • 3 days till Valentine’s Day
  • 18 days till the last day to use any old paper £10 notes
  • 97 days till Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married

The show started with a Wetherspoons secret:

Celebrity Birthdays:

  • Dennis Skinner, Labour politician, nicknamed ‘the Beast of Bolsover’ because of
    his rebellious reputation (86)
  • Nick Barmby, footballer, former England midfielder, played for Hull City (44)
  • Taylor Lautner, American actor, famous for playing Jacob Black in the ‘Twilight’
    film series (26)

The newspaper headlines:

Danny Lawrence spoke to Dom Chambers about the upcoming World Radio Day special:

In the second hour, Johnny uncovered all about the secret royal:

Trump Sings this week included a Beyoncé song:

Johnny caught up with Ralphy Ralph Dog:

And some facts you didn’t know this time last week:

  • Barcodes could be taken off the shelves in five to ten years to make way for
    new, invisible technology
  • British drivers spent an average of 31 hours stuck in rush hour traffic last year
  • Almost one-in-three evening meals are now vegan or vegetarian

Johnny’s favourite breed of dogs have a special talent:

And the Winter Olympics roundup:

Not forgetting the UK Eurovision entry, SuRie:

That’s all for today, I’ll be back on World Radio Day (Tuesday) for a Good Afternoon special!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *