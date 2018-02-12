World Radio Day – 13th Feb

UNESCO invites all radio stations and supporting organisations to join us for World Radio Day 2018, a chance to strengthen diversity, peace and development through sports broadcasting.

As we look forward to a year of momentous sporting events, events that have the ability to unite the hearts and minds of people everywhere, we call on all radio stations around the world to showcase the beauty of sports in all of its diversity. Let’s celebrate the traditional sports that connect us to our cultural heritage, the grassroots sports that anchor us within our communities, and the inspiring stories that challenge gender stereotypes and covers, equally, both men’s and woman’s sports events.

Join Gateway 97.8 on Tues 13th Feb as we celebrate World radio day,.