World Radio Day – Good Afternoon!

Johnny celebrated World Radio Day with the help of Laura Anderson and the Radio Club! Here’s the best bits from the show.
Team #WorldRadioDay live in studio 1 in a #GoodAfternoon special. Tune in as we celebrate radio and sport! Listen: https://t.co/P7wdicUubL @Gateway978 @DJLauraAnderson pic.twitter.com/j1oqKgKSdU
Hour 1 opened with a celebration of how far radio has come, with a message from UNESCO Director General, Audrey Azoulay:
Celebrity Birthdays today:
- Aston Merrygold, 30 (JLS)
- Hugh Dennis, 56 (Actor)
- Robbie Williams, 44 (Singer)
We learnt more about Gaelic football with the Irish Broadcaster, Gary Moran:
Laura joined us in the studio, but had some issues with the equipment:
In the second hour, we tacked the issue of women in sport:
We struggled with the World in Motion rap:
We heard from Olympic-medal winner, Max Whitlock:
We even treated you to a Boomerang!
Boomerangin’ on #WorldRadioDay with @DJLauraAnderson – live on @Gateway978 until 4! pic.twitter.com/u4iyNmxJ1f
In the third hour, we spoke about the impact that sport can have on people’s lives:
This song was played most in sports stadiums to excite crowds:
Here’s what we thought of it:
And we said our goodbyes, thank you for listening & happy World Radio Day!