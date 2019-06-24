Feeding the nation through horsepower

As June marks the 80th anniversary of the reformation of the Women’s Land Army, Charity SPANA reflects on the vital role its 80,000 members played, celebrating their triumphant efforts. Re-established in June 1939, months before the outbreak of WWII, the Women’s Land Army (WLA) filled the gap in the farming workforce that had been left vastly exposed during wartime preparation. At its peak it had more than 80,000 members, who worked closely with working horses to produce 70% of the country’s food.

International working animal charity SPANA (the Society for the Protection of Animals Abroad) is celebrating this landmark 80thanniversary and the heroic efforts of WLA members. They ask the public to remember the vital roles these women played during one of Britain’s most desperate times. What’s more, this June, the charity is calling for recognition of the key role played by more than half a million working horses in Britain during the conflict, which also acted as a supportive pillar to many women, who were only just becoming accustomed to their new rural lives.

Aston spoke to Geoffrey Dennis, Chief Executive Officer from SPANA (the Society for the Protection of Animals Abroad) to celebrate the anniversary as well as discuss the integral role the Women’s Land Army and working animals played during World War II.