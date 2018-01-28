Weekend Breakfast 28 January!

Johnny back with another Sunday Weekend Breakfast. Loads on the show this week, with everything from vegan singers to the US President singing (this show really is unique!!)

A few cheeky countdowns for you:

12 days till the Winter Olympics begin in South Korea

111 days till Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married

425 days till the UK is scheduled to leave the EU

The show started with some nerve-wracking news for sleep talkers:

Celebrity birthdays:

Nicolas Sarkozy, President of France from 2007-2012 (63)

Jamie Carragher, English former footballer, Liverpool and England defender (40)

Jessica Ennis-Hill, English heptathlete, 2012 Olympic Gold Medallist (32)

Nick Carter, US singer with the ‘Backstreet Boys’ who had a 1999 UK No.1 with “I Want It That Way” (38)

DJ John Anderson, star of Gateway 97.8’s TV Memories (39 + VAT!)

Johnny had a look at the Sunday papers:

And the Record of the Week:

In the second hour, Johnny celebrated national blueberry pancake day before giving you some mash potato advice!

This evening on ITV, Piers Morgan meets Donald Trump but on Gateway 97.8 Trump took on another pop classic:

Johnny caught up with former Gateway volunteer, Kirby T:

Some showbiz bits:

And some facts of the week:

Johnny also brought us up to date on all of the Celebrity Big Brother shenanigans:

In the third hour, Johnny was joined by vegan singer-songwriter, Ian Haywood:

They looked at On This Day together:

Thanks once again for your company today, I’ll be back next week for more of the Weekend Breakfast. In the meantime, you can catch the whole show here.