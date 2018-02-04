Weekend Breakfast 4th Feb!

Johnny back with another Sunday Weekend Breakfast one year since I started presenting the show! As usual, a jam-packed production – here’s some of the highlights.

Some countdowns:

25 days till the last day to use any old paper £10 notes

104 days till Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married

418 days till the UK is scheduled to leave the EU

Nigella’s latest strange recipe has been attracting some attention:

Celebrity Birthdays today:

Alice Cooper, US goth music legend, still touring, now loves golf too (70)

Jerry Shirley, English drummer with ‘Humble Pie’ who had a 1969 UK No.4 with

Tim Booth, English singer with Indie legends 'James', of "Sit Down" fame (58)

Dara Ó Briain, Irish comedian, host of BBC2 panel show ‘Mock the Week’ (46)

Kimberly Wyatt, American singer and former member of ‘The Pussycat Dolls’ 36)

Johnny looked at the headlines:

In the second hour, we learnt more about royal rules:

President Trump took on a Taylor Swift track this week in Trump Sings:

Karen Sinclair had an update for us on the Rucksacks for the Homeless project:

We checked in with Ralphy Ralph Dog:

And we heard from UICC CEO, Cary Adams on World Cancer Day:

Some facts you didn’t know this time last week:

Mobile phones are causing a painful “text neck” epidemic

Almost one in three children does not do any exercise

Calvin Harris grew a big beard in a bid to try and win a Grammy as he thought

the judges would take him more seriously

Taking three brisk 10-minute walks a day may be better for your health than hitting a total of 10,000 steps

hitting a total of 10,000 steps

In the third hour, we learnt why McDonalds doesn’t serve mayo:

On this Day:

We learnt all about dinosaurs with Dr Ben Goddard too:

Thanks for your company once again, I’ll be back next Sunday with more of the Weekend Breakfast. You can catch the show again on the Listen Again feature of the website.