Weekend Breakfast 11th Feb!

Another week and another episode of Johnny‘s Weekend Breakfast. Lots of fun crammed into the show today, here’s the highlights!

Some countdowns:

3 days till Valentine’s Day

18 days till the last day to use any old paper £10 notes

97 days till Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married

The show started with a Wetherspoons secret:

Celebrity Birthdays:

Dennis Skinner, Labour politician, nicknamed ‘the Beast of Bolsover’ because of

his rebellious reputation (86)

his rebellious reputation (86) Nick Barmby, footballer, former England midfielder, played for Hull City (44)

Taylor Lautner, American actor, famous for playing Jacob Black in the ‘Twilight’

film series (26)

The newspaper headlines:

Danny Lawrence spoke to Dom Chambers about the upcoming World Radio Day special:

In the second hour, Johnny uncovered all about the secret royal:

Trump Sings this week included a Beyoncé song:

Johnny caught up with Ralphy Ralph Dog:

And some facts you didn’t know this time last week:

Barcodes could be taken off the shelves in five to ten years to make way for

new, invisible technology

new, invisible technology British drivers spent an average of 31 hours stuck in rush hour traffic last year

Almost one-in-three evening meals are now vegan or vegetarian

Johnny’s favourite breed of dogs have a special talent:

And the Winter Olympics roundup:

Not forgetting the UK Eurovision entry, SuRie:

That’s all for today, I’ll be back on World Radio Day (Tuesday) for a Good Afternoon special!