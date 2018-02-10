Neil Gits Up The A1

If you are a regular listener to my show you will have worked out by now that apart from loving soul music, my other guilty pleasure is visiting football (and cricket!) grounds, whether there is a game on or not, a hobby that has intensified since my girlfriend got the bug too and bought me a new super duper digital camera for my birthday last year ! But even I was surprised to find myself at Harrogate Town FC last Saturday afternoon watching Billericay Town play a big cup match with an old friend who lives near me and was keen to go but had no transport. We both came away satisfied with the result (a 2-2 draw) and enjoyed the day out but it must be the furthest I have EVER been solely to watch a game !!

After a dodgy week or two health wise (nothing major, just irritating..) it was good to get a change of scene and some fresh (COLD!!) air and came back fully revitalized for my live show last Monday. I had a lot of stuff to fit in after missing a show two weeks back, but I think we did it – check the playlist below then tune in NOW to hear them … or click “listen again” on the website to enjoy them at your leisure any time within the next 28 days 🙂

The Tunes

David Bendeth – Feel The Real

Tom Browne – Funkin’ For Jamaica

Ryle feat Kenny Thomas – Keep The Faith

Colors – Pay Me Back My Love

Shalamar – Playing To Win

Keni Burke – All Night

Bunny Sigler – Picture Us

Tony Lindsay – Hook Up To The Heart

Jacksons – Everybody

Carrie Lucas – Dance With You

Dennis Edwards – Don’t Look Any Further

Al Olive – Slow Down

Olympic Runners – Do It Over

Supremes – Stoned Love

Johnny Johnson & The Bandwagon-Blame It On The Pony Express

Frankie Valli – You’re Ready Now

Tom Glide featuring Candace Woodson – Where You Are

Johnny Gill – Let’s Just Run Away

William De Vaughn – Crème De Crème

Whitney Houston – Love Will Save The Day

Simon Law feat Caron Wheeler – Morning Love

Nelson Rangell – Going All The Way

