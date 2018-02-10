Neil Gits Up The A1

If you are a regular listener to my show you will have worked out by now that apart from loving soul music, my other guilty pleasure is visiting football (and cricket!) grounds, whether there is a game on or not, a hobby that has intensified since my girlfriend got the bug too and bought me a new super duper digital camera for my birthday last year ! But even I was surprised to find myself at Harrogate Town FC last Saturday afternoon watching Billericay Town play a big cup match with an old friend who lives near me and was keen to go but had no transport. We both came away satisfied with the result (a 2-2 draw) and enjoyed the day out but it must be the furthest I have EVER been solely to watch a game !!
After a dodgy week or two health wise (nothing major, just irritating..) it was good to get a change of scene and some fresh (COLD!!) air and came back fully revitalized for my live show last Monday. I had a lot of stuff to fit in after missing a show two weeks back, but I think we did it – check the playlist below then tune in NOW to hear them … or click “listen again” on the website to enjoy them at your leisure any time within the next 28 days 🙂
The Tunes
David Bendeth – Feel The Real
Tom Browne – Funkin’ For Jamaica
Ryle feat Kenny Thomas – Keep The Faith
Colors – Pay Me Back My Love
Shalamar – Playing To Win
Keni Burke – All Night
Bunny Sigler – Picture Us
Tony Lindsay – Hook Up To The Heart
Jacksons – Everybody
Carrie Lucas – Dance With You
Dennis Edwards – Don’t Look Any Further
Al Olive – Slow Down
Olympic Runners – Do It Over
Supremes – Stoned Love
Johnny Johnson & The Bandwagon-Blame It On The Pony Express
Frankie Valli – You’re Ready Now
Tom Glide featuring Candace Woodson – Where You Are
Johnny Gill – Let’s Just Run Away
William De Vaughn – Crème De Crème
Whitney Houston – Love Will Save The Day
Simon Law feat Caron Wheeler – Morning Love
Nelson Rangell – Going All The Way
The Gigs
Saturday 10th February
“Soul Lounge”
The Lounge Bar, Lakeside Business Park, Chafford Hundred, RM16 6EW
DJ: Gary Walden
“Soul, Funk, Disco & Soulful House plus some Club Classics”
8pm – 1am ; Free Entry ; Car park at rear
https://www.facebook.com/events/912307682260844/
Saturday 10th February
(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)
“Soul By The Sea”
The Divers Arms, Central Parade, Herne Bay, CT6 5JQ
DJs: Tom Edgar, Pete Hayes & Tommy Boy
Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am
Saturday 10th February
(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)
“Brown Sugar”
The Spread Eagle, Queens Road, Brentwood, CM14 4HD
“Funk Soul & Disco Night”
DJ : Benjaman Pigg
8pm – Midnight ; Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/BrentwoodSpreadEagle/?fref=ts
Friday 16th February
(Every 3rd Friday of the month)
“Soulful Seduction – Bully’s Birthday Bash”
The Bread & Cheese, London Road,Benfleet, Essex, SS7 1AA
“100% Soul, Funk, Disco & Old Skool Club Anthems”
DJs: Bully & MJ
8.00pm – 1 am ; Free Entry ; Over 25s
http://www.soulfulseduction.co.uk/
Friday 16th February 2018
“Five Star Soul”
Orsett Hall, Prince Charles Avenue, Orsett, RM6 3HS
DJs: Brian Kelly, Lee Fatbloke Aldwinkle, Jon Ovel, Mark Lee,
Sarah Jane Russell & Special Guest : Jim “The Syrup” Day.
7.30pm – 1.00am ; Tickets £15 from (01375)891402
https://www.facebook.com/events/387927888287977/
Friday 16th February
(Every 3rd Friday of the month)
“Soul Kitchen”
The Grey Lady Music Lounge, The Pantiles, Tunbridge Wells, TN2 5TW
“Rare 60s & 70s Soul Night”
DJs: John Browne, Tracy Shaw & guests
7.00pm – 1.00 am ; £5 on the door ; Tel (01892) 544700
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1899756650064329&set=gm.1319929414801132&type=3&theater&ifg=1
https://www.facebook.com/groups/thesoulkitchentw/
Saturday 17th February
(Every 3rd Saturday of the month)
“Super Soul Saturday”
The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, Chelmsford, CM2 0JT
DJ: Paul Eve
“The Very Best In Jazz Funk & Soul”
7.30pm – Midnight – Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/soulatthecricks/
Friday 23rd February
(Every 4th Friday of the month)
“Let’s Get Funky”
The Inn On The Green, Mountnessing Road, Billericay, CM12 0EH
DJs: Wayne “Funky” D & Brian “The Rev” Kelly
“Soul Jazz Funk & Soulful House”
Free Entry ; 8pm – Midnight
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10215574870188973&set=gm.577423075929443&type=3&theater&ifg=1
Friday 23rd February
“Overdose Of Joy”
Havering Indoor Bowls Club, Harow Lodge Park, RM11 1JU
DJs: Paul “Baldy” Kidley, Bully, Lee “Fatbloke” Aldwinkle,
Elliott M, Nick Gunn, Steve Kite & Special Guest : Les Knott
Raising funds for “Product Of A Postcode” charity
Wristbands £10 from www.overdoseofjoy.co.uk
https://www.facebook.com/events/2000978676822576/
Saturday 24th February
“Soul By The Jetty”
Lobster Smack, Haven Road, Canvey Island, SS8 0NR
“Jazz, Funk, Soul, Boogie, Nu-Jazz & Soulful House”
DJs: Jonny Layton, Mark Messent, Brian “Rev” Kelly
Special Guest : Ash Selector
8pm – 1am ; Wristbands £7 in advance only –
Call / Text (07989)591399
email: [email protected]
https://www.facebook.com/events/139483906722369/?notif_t=plan_user_invited¬if_id=1516464693589322
Friday 2nd March
“J D The Soul Machine” – Live
Billericay Town FC, Blunts Wall Road, Billericay, CM12 9SA
8.30pm start – Tickets £10
https://www.billericaytownfc.co.uk/jd-soul-machine/
Friday 2nd March
(Every 1st Friday Of the Month)
“The Big Zero Soul Night Out”
The Spread Eagle, High Street, Rayleigh, SS6 7EJ
DJs: Merve The Swerve & Brian Kelly plus guest
“Old Skool Soul & Club Anthems, R’n’B & more…”
8.30pm – 1.00am ; Free Entry
Tel: (01268) 775100
https://www.facebook.com/groups/116110315208484/?hc_ref=ARRb586cE4MEIv8bO0bT-q6pvlZuU_ZY9byeQ5iLMb2wMKCKmpxH_JgZnEoT_HsCpDI
Saturday 3rd March
“Soul Odyssey”
Virgin Active Clearview Health & Racquet Club
DJs: Gary Walden,Tony Treble, Gary Fish & guest Scott James
“Jazz Funk & Soul Classics plus Soulful House”
8pm – 1am ; Tickets £7 in advance until 1st Feb , £10 after
www.jumblebee.co.uk
https://www.facebook.com/events/1118932688241639/
Saturday 10th March
“Margate Soul Festival 2018 Launch Party”
Olby’s Soul Cafe & Music Rooms, King Street, Margate, CT9 1DD
MSF DJs & Special Guests
Also : Gavin Page & Abi Clarke in “The Dug Out”
Tickets £10 www.margatesoulfestival.co.uk
https://www.facebook.com/events/268627017001991/
Friday 16th March
“40 Years Of Disco”
SSE Arena , Wembley
“Sister Sledge, Tavares, Rose Royce, Real Thing,
Boney M, Odyssey & George McCrae – live!”
Doors Open 6pm – 7.30pm start
Tickets from £56.50 …
www.ssearena.co.uk
Saturday 17th March
“Soul By The Sea”
BARRU, Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff-on-Sea
DJs: Michael Bird, Colin Jazzy Barnaby, Bill Challenger, Michael White, Chris White
8pm – 1am ; £7 OTD
https://www.facebook.com/events/556339771385201/
Saturday 23rd March
“KTF Soul Club – 8th Anniversary Party”
The Old Regent Ballroom, Corringham Road, Stanford Le Hope, SS17 0AQ
“Northern Soul Night”
KTF DJ team & Special Guest Eddie Piller
Tickets £5 (pre-orders) £7 (walk-ups)
Capacity 160 – usually sells out !
Sunday 25th March
(Last Sunday of the month)
“Over-roast Of Joy!”
Frankies Wine Bar, Station Lane, Hornchurch, RM2 6JL
DJ: Paul Kidley & Sam Green plus guest DJ Bully
5pm -11pm ; Free Entry
www.overdoseofjoy.co.uk
https://www.facebook.com/events/897307163760813/
Friday 30th March
“Soul Reunited – Lagoona Soul Reunion”
RUSS Club, Mawney Road, Romford, RM7 7HB
DJs: Tony Matthews, Jazzbod, Roni Brien & Elliot M
Guests: Lee Aldwinkle & Brian Kelly
9pm – 2am ; Tickets £10 available from 17th February
Tel (01708) 762743
https://www.facebook.com/events/159039318060493/
Sunday 1st April
“Making Memories 5”
Gardeners & K Bar, Hart Street, Brentwood
“All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to Little Haven Children’s Hospice”
3pm – 1am (Easter Weekend)
https://www.facebook.com/events/312415412610833/
Saturday 7th April
“Soul At The Edge”
The Edge, High Pavement, Basldon, SS14 1EA
“The Very Best In Soul, Jazz-Funk & Soulful House”
DJs: Brian “The Rev” Kelly & Wayne “Funky” D plus guest TBA
9pm – 2am ; Tickets £5 in advance or £7 on the door (guest list only)
email: [email protected]
mobile: (07526) 633693
https://www.facebook.com/events/157977464858644/
Friday 29th June
“The Essex Soul Collective”
Ambleside Social Club, Ambleside Drive, Southend on Sea, SS1 2UP
“Northern Soul, Motown, RnB”
DJs: Mandy O’Connor, Kev Mahoney, Neil Walker & Guest
7.30pm – 12.30am ; Tickets £5 on the door
Weekenders:
25th 26th & 27th May 2018
“Bless The Funk Weekender 2018”
The Kursaal, Southend-on-Sea, Essex
JFSR DJs … plus a bowling competition !
Full details via : www.blessthefunk.co.uk
https://www.facebook.com/events/2023415814600652/
29th & 30th June / 1st July 2018
“Hayling Island Summer Soul Weekender”
£195 pp inc 3 nights accomodation & breakfast / evening meals
Bookings on (02392)460044
More details to follow …
https://www.facebook.com/events/1890528194546287/
3rd 4th & 5th August 2018
“Margate Soul Festival ”
Tickets now on general sale – £69 !
Full details on the website :
https://margatesoulfestival.co.uk/
Caister 2018 :
Friday 4th May – Mon 7th May
“Caister Goes Brexit”
Friday 28th September – Sunday 30th September
“Caister Goes Wild West”
www.caistersoul.co.uk
Weekly Events:
Fridays :
“Soul City”
The George II, High Street, Hornchurch, RM12 4UW
“Soul & Disco Classics, Motown & Caister Anthems”
DJs: Trish & Peter P
Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am;
https://www.facebook.com/thegeorgeIIhornchurch/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheGeorgehornchurch/
Fridays:
“Old Skool Friday”
Bar Zero, Western Road, Billericay, CM12 9DZ
“Soul, Club Anthems ”
DJs on rotation : Deano, Geoff Lawrence, Mikey Porter, MJ
Free Entry ; 8.30pm – 1am ;
Over 25’s – Smart Casual Dress
Tel: (01277) 656581
(also “Anthems Night” on Saturdays – DJ: Dave Rothwell
www.bar-zero.co.uk
Monthly Events:
First Friday: Zero Soul Night Out – Spread Eagle, Rayleigh
Third Friday: Soulful Seduction, Bread & Cheese, Benfleet
Third Friday: Soul Kitchen, Grey Lady, Tunbridge Wells
Second Saturday: Brown Sugar, Spread Eagle, Brentwood
Second Saturday: Soul By The Sea, Divers Arms, Herne Bay
Third Saturday: The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, Chelmsford
Fourth Friday: Let’s Get Funky, Inn On The Green, Billericay – from 23rd Feb
Last Sunday: Overroast Of Joy, Frankies, Hornchurch – from 25th March
Do you know of any soulful, jazzy, funky gigs taking place in 2018 ? Let me know the details whether you are a DJ , promoter or a punter and I can spread the word to fellow “Old Gits” in this space !
E-mail: [email protected] or send a text message to (01268)833978
The Old Gits Soul Show is on Gateway 97.8 in Basildon & East Thurrock and also around the world via www.gateway978.com from 7pm – 9pm every Monday – plus you can catch it again Saturday evening from 5pm – 7pm