Help Kay Reunite With Her Former Craylands School Classmates

Laindon girl, and Gateway listener, Kay Compton certainly hasn’t forgotten her schooldays. Even after 50-years, she still meets up with a few friends with whom she first met at the Craylands Secondary School back in 1967.

Now Kay is organising a proper reunion, and is hoping to locate many more old schoolmates. She has asked Gateway for help, hoping that some might still live in the Basildon area.

If you were a student of Class 5EX from the long demolished Craylands School, please contact Kay either by email Kcompton51@ymail.com or phone 0780 398 1266.

There is also a Facebook page: Craylands Class of 67 Reunion.

The reunion event will take place on 27th May at The Greenhouse Restaurant, Belfairs Park, Leigh-on-Sea. SS9 4LR.

Hear Kay’s appeal to listeners, and chatting to Ros Connors on Drivetime about her school memories.