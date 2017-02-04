Neil Gits Curious…

I am just about back on track after a ridiculous January, where I was busier than in December, out doing quiz nights most nights when not on the radio, which means I might have run out of time to write a blog on here a couple of times lately !

The strange thing is, not so long ago I could usually get work on a Saturday OK, but midweek gigs were rare – now it’s the other way round, it’s almost like having a nine to five job !! Being out and about socially on a Saturday evening has enabled me to tune in to some radio shows I don’t normally hear, most notably Trevor Nelson and Craig Charles on Radio 2. And do you know what ? Over the last two weeks each of those two esteemed presenters has played a cult favourite of mine that I played here on Gateway just a few hours previously ! Surely they weren’t tuned in each week ?! You never know, but of course it’s just a coincidence – however it does go to show that you can rely on “The Old Gits Soul Show” to come up with some top tunes deemed worthy enough of airing on national radio by highly regarded musical selectors ! 🙂

Head for your speakers today from 5pm to see what goodies I lined up for this week – and who knows ? You might hear a track or two twice before midnight if you search around the airwaves ! 😉

The Tunes

Diana Ross – I’m Coming Out

Intruders – Who Do You Love

Limmie & The Family Cooking – You Can Do Magic

Jerome Prister – Say You’ll Be

Shaun Escoffery – Healing Me

Willie Clayton – Your Sweetness

Ronnie Laws – Stay Awake

Tom Browne – Secret Fantasy

Sybil – Falling In Love

David Joseph – You Can’t Hide Your Love

Curtis Mayfield – Superfly

Gwen McCrae – Winners Together Or Losers Apart

AB’s – Déjà vu

Donovan Blackwood – Never Gonna Let You Go

Sylvester – Dance (Disco Heat)

Narada Michael Walden – Divine Emotions

Los Charlys Orchestra – Got That Feeling

Eugene Wilde – Show Me The Way (To Your Heart)

Imagination – Body Talk

O’Jays – Backstabbers (DJ Rev P Edit)

Mike Longo – Like A Thief In The Night