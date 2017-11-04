The Alternative Show with Kurt Wilson (04/11/17)

I was genuinely lucky to make it in to the studio today, after spending more than half a bloomin’ hour trying to get parked! However, after listening to a bit of ‘Pretty Fly For A White Guy’ (and one VERY loud rant on the airwaves), I was back to my usual chirpy self.
I also had a little chat with Johnny Jenkins, who was filling in on ‘Coffee & Tea’ today. We reminisced about our respective ass-kickings at the hands of the Kodosai karate collective a few weeks ago, only for Johnny to drop the bombshell that he literally asked for it, because he was getting a bit bored standing behind the desk!
Anyway, whilst I try to wrap my ahead around that, here’s your Alternative Chart for this week……
THE ALTERNATIVE CHART TOP 10
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Holy Mountain
- Led Zeppelin – Immigrant Song
- Roy Orbison & The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – I Drove All Night
- Morrissey – Spent The Day In Bed
- Stereophonics – Caught By The Wind
- U2 – Get Out Of Your Own Way
- Liam Gallagher – For What It’s Worth
- Foo Fighters – The Sky Is A Neighborhood
- Imagine Dragons – Whatever It Takes
- Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still
I’m still a huge fan of the music both Gallagher boys are pumping out at the moment, so I was very happy to announce that Noel Gallagher is once again your Alternative No.1 (along with his High Flying Birds). Plus, a very surprising and high-scoring appearance from the always epic Led Zeppelin, and a brilliant re-imagining of a Roy Orbison classic.
Until next time, enjoy the fireworks, have a fantastic week, and I’ll talk to you again soon!