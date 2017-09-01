Thurrock to Host Spectacular 10-Day ‘Art Walk’

As part of this year’s Totally Thames, Thurrock is celebrating the UK’s rich cultural relationship with India hosting Silk River, a spectacular 10 day ‘art walk’ that will journey through Purfleet, Tilbury and East Tilbury in September.

Silk River has been created by Kinetika, an internationally renowned company responsible for the art installations that led the Athlete’s Parade at London 2012 Olympic Games to the delight of approximately one million onlookers.

Hear Drivetime’s Ros Connors chatting to Ali Pretty, Kinetika’s Artistic Director by clicking the link below.

Silk River Walk London takes place between 15-24 September 2017

Fri 15th – Royal Botanic Gardens Kew

Sat 16th – Tower Hamlets

Sun 17th – Greenwich

Mon 18th – Barking and Dagenham

Tues 19th – Purfleet

Weds 20th – Dartford

Thurs 21st – Gravesend

Fri 22nd – Tilbury

Sat 23rd – East Tilbury

Sun 24th – Southend

Silk River Walk India take place between 6-17 December 2017

Tues 5th – Alrive in Kolkata and travel by train to Azimganj, Murshidabad

Weds 6th – Azimganj, Barikothi & seminar on placemaking

Thurs 7th – Silk River walks begins: Azimganj to Hazarduari

Fri 8th – International artists exchange workshop on board boat from Murshidabad to Krishnanagar

Sat 9th – Krishnanagar visit to sculptors studios and local artists and former Indigo Estate

Sun 10th – Boat to Chandannagar, exchange with lighting artists

Mon 11th – Chandannagar to Barrackpore

Tues 12th – Barrackpore

Weds 13th – Kumortuli, Jorasanko and Marble Palace, North Kolkata

Thurs 14th – Tour of Burrabazaar and Howrah

Fri 15th – Visit to Kidderpore docks and tour of Batanagar

Sat 16th – Botanic Gardens, Kolkata

Sun 17th – Finale Procession from Princep Ghat to central Kolkata

About Kinetika www.kinetikaonline.co.uk