Thurrock to Host Spectacular 10-Day ‘Art Walk’

As part of this year’s Totally Thames, Thurrock is celebrating the UK’s rich cultural relationship with India hosting Silk River, a spectacular 10 day ‘art walk’ that will journey through Purfleet, Tilbury and East Tilbury in September.
Silk River has been created by Kinetika, an internationally renowned company responsible for the art installations that led the Athlete’s Parade at London 2012 Olympic Games to the delight of approximately one million onlookers.
Hear Drivetime’s Ros Connors chatting to Ali Pretty, Kinetika’s Artistic Director by clicking the link below.
Silk River Walk London takes place between 15-24 September 2017
Fri 15th – Royal Botanic Gardens Kew
Sat 16th – Tower Hamlets
Sun 17th – Greenwich
Mon 18th – Barking and Dagenham
Tues 19th – Purfleet
Weds 20th – Dartford
Thurs 21st – Gravesend
Fri 22nd – Tilbury
Sat 23rd – East Tilbury
Sun 24th – Southend
Silk River Walk India take place between 6-17 December 2017
Tues 5th – Alrive in Kolkata and travel by train to Azimganj, Murshidabad
Weds 6th – Azimganj, Barikothi & seminar on placemaking
Thurs 7th – Silk River walks begins: Azimganj to Hazarduari
Fri 8th – International artists exchange workshop on board boat from Murshidabad to Krishnanagar
Sat 9th – Krishnanagar visit to sculptors studios and local artists and former Indigo Estate
Sun 10th – Boat to Chandannagar, exchange with lighting artists
Mon 11th – Chandannagar to Barrackpore
Tues 12th – Barrackpore
Weds 13th – Kumortuli, Jorasanko and Marble Palace, North Kolkata
Thurs 14th – Tour of Burrabazaar and Howrah
Fri 15th – Visit to Kidderpore docks and tour of Batanagar
Sat 16th – Botanic Gardens, Kolkata
Sun 17th – Finale Procession from Princep Ghat to central Kolkata
About Kinetika www.kinetikaonline.co.uk