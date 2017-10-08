Kodosai 2017 Outside Broadcast

Kodosai 2017

This weekend was Kodosai 2017. Gateway 97.8 were invited along to setup a studio right in the heart of the action; and boy, did we all have fun! Wondering what Kodosai is? Check out the Kodosai website and have a look for yourself. Check out some of the images from our 2-day outside broadcast, below:


Producer, Jack Carter, and two of the Radio Club gang doing a live interview
Marc Grayson scrubbing up nicely for his interview
Olympian, Brian Jacks, being interviewed on Saturday’s Coffee & Tea programme
The art of Japanese poetry
John learning more about Samurai warriors’ armour and weaponry
Jack Carter interviewing live for Coffee & Tea
Engineer, Steve King, with his trusty wireless mic
One of our many guests this weekend
One of the many demonstrations we were able to spectate
Taking part in some sumo wrestling
Kurt Wilson interviewing on the Saturday as part of The Alternative Show
John Jenkins interviewing Marc Grayston
Laura Anderson and Calum from Radio Club

