Kodosai 2017 Outside Broadcast

This weekend was Kodosai 2017. Gateway 97.8 were invited along to setup a studio right in the heart of the action; and boy, did we all have fun! Wondering what Kodosai is? Check out the Kodosai website and have a look for yourself. Check out some of the images from our 2-day outside broadcast, below:





Producer, Jack Carter, and two of the Radio Club gang doing a live interview Marc Grayson scrubbing up nicely for his interview Olympian, Brian Jacks, being interviewed on Saturday’s Coffee & Tea programme The art of Japanese poetry John learning more about Samurai warriors’ armour and weaponry Jack Carter interviewing live for Coffee & Tea Engineer, Steve King, with his trusty wireless mic One of our many guests this weekend One of the many demonstrations we were able to spectate Taking part in some sumo wrestling Kurt Wilson interviewing on the Saturday as part of The Alternative Show John Jenkins interviewing Marc Grayston Laura Anderson and Calum from Radio Club