This weekend was Kodosai 2017. Gateway 97.8 were invited along to setup a studio right in the heart of the action; and boy, did we all have fun! Wondering what Kodosai is? Check out the Kodosai website and have a look for yourself. Check out some of the images from our 2-day outside broadcast, below:
Kodosai 2017 Outside Broadcast
