Neil Gits A Ringing …

I don’t recall having a bad cold or “man-flu” recently, but to be honest I am so busy with my life that I often just carry on with stuff without even noticing that I am not 100% ! But about two weeks ago after finishing one of my quiz nights I realized I must have been deafening everybody with my volume levels all evening as when I stopped I couldn’t hear hardly anything out of my left ear and felt a bit congested, like you often get at the end of a nasty dose of the sniffles. Even worse, all that I could hear was a constant ringing noise, but thought it would just go away in time, so I did what always do … ignore it and carry on !! However, a week later, having already missed one live show due to an exceptionally busy workload, I got back in the studio and things clearly weren’t right – I could barely hear a thing properly in my headphones, not ideal on the radio … plus like you I like to hear the soul, jazz-funk & disco tunes I’ve chosen to play on the show !!
I’m glad to say now though, that eventually it has sorted itself out, so we’ll gloss over last week’s “amateur hour” show (typically when I had a high level of feedback on Facebook too!) and look forward to tonight at 7pm when you get the first chance to hear another super selection of the good stuff ! As ever, I have posted the last playlist below and an up to date gig guide too …
“The Essex Soul Collective”
Ambleside Social Club, Ambleside Drive, Southend on Sea, SS1 2UP
“Northern Soul, Motown, RnB”
DJs: Mandy O’Connor, Kev Mahoney, Neil Walker & Guest
7.30pm – 12.30am ; Tickets £5 on the door
https://www.facebook.com/events/1723900111252671/
The Lounge Bar, Lakeside Business Park, Chafford Hundred, RM16 6EW
“Soul, Funk, Disco & Soulful House plus some Club Classics”
8pm – 1am ; Free Entry ; Car park at rear
https://www.facebook.com/events/912307682260844/
(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)
The Divers Arms, Central Parade, Herne Bay, CT6 5JQ
DJs: Tom Edgar, Pete Hayes & Tommy Boy
(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)
The Spread Eagle, Queens Road, Brentwood, CM14 4HD
“Funk Soul & Disco Night”
8pm – Midnight ; Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/BrentwoodSpreadEagle/?fref=ts
(Every 3rd Friday of the month)
“Soulful Seduction – Bully’s Birthday Bash”
The Bread & Cheese, London Road,Benfleet, Essex, SS7 1AA
“100% Soul, Funk, Disco & Old Skool Club Anthems”
8.00pm – 1 am ; Free Entry ; Over 25s
http://www.soulfulseduction.co.uk/
Friday 16th February 2018
Orsett Hall, Prince Charles Avenue, Orsett, RM6 3HS
DJs: Brian Kelly, Lee Fatbloke Aldwinkle, Jon Ovel, Mark Lee,
Sarah Jane Russell & Special Guest : Jim “The Syrup” Day.
7.30pm – 1.00am ; Tickets £15 from (01375)891402
https://www.facebook.com/events/387927888287977/
(Every 3rd Friday of the month)
The Grey Lady Music Lounge, The Pantiles, Tunbridge Wells, TN2 5TW
“Rare 60s & 70s Soul Night”
DJs: John Browne, Tracy Shaw & guests
7.00pm – 1.00 am ; £5 on the door ; Tel (01892) 544700
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1899756650064329&set=gm.1319929414801132&type=3&theater&ifg=1
https://www.facebook.com/groups/thesoulkitchentw/
(Every 3rd Saturday of the month)
The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, Chelmsford, CM2 0JT
“The Very Best In Jazz Funk & Soul”
7.30pm – Midnight – Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/soulatthecricks/
(Every 4th Friday of the month)
The Inn On The Green, Mountnessing Road, Billericay, CM12 0EH
DJs: Wayne “Funky” D & Brian “The Rev” Kelly
“Soul Jazz Funk & Soulful House”
Free Entry ; 8pm – Midnight
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10215574870188973&set=gm.577423075929443&type=3&theater&ifg=1
Havering Indoor Bowls Club, Harow Lodge Park, RM11 1JU
DJs: Paul “Baldy” Kidley, Bully, Lee “Fatbloke” Aldwinkle,
Elliott M, Nick Gunn, Steve Kite & Special Guest : Les Knott
Raising funds for “Product Of A Postcode” charity
Wristbands £10 from www.overdoseofjoy.co.uk
https://www.facebook.com/events/2000978676822576/
Lobster Smack, Haven Road, Canvey Island, SS8 0NR
“Jazz, Funk, Soul, Boogie, Nu-Jazz & Soulful House”
DJs: Jonny Layton, Mark Messent, Brian “Rev” Kelly
Special Guest : Ash Selector
8pm – 1am ; Wristbands £7 in advance only –
Call / Text (07989)591399
https://www.facebook.com/events/139483906722369/?notif_t=plan_user_invited¬if_id=1516464693589322
“J D The Soul Machine” – Live
Billericay Town FC, Blunts Wall Road, Billericay, CM12 9SA
8.30pm start – Tickets £10
https://www.billericaytownfc.co.uk/jd-soul-machine/
(Every 1st Friday Of the Month)
“The Big Zero Soul Night Out”
The Spread Eagle, High Street, Rayleigh, SS6 7EJ
DJs: Merve The Swerve & Brian Kelly plus guest
“Old Skool Soul & Club Anthems, R’n’B & more…”
8.30pm – 1.00am ; Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/groups/116110315208484/?hc_ref=ARRb586cE4MEIv8bO0bT-q6pvlZuU_ZY9byeQ5iLMb2wMKCKmpxH_JgZnEoT_HsCpDI
Virgin Active Clearview Health & Racquet Club
DJs: Gary Walden,Tony Treble, Gary Fish & guest Scott James
“Jazz Funk & Soul Classics plus Soulful House”
8pm – 1am ; Tickets £7 in advance until 1st Feb , £10 after
https://www.facebook.com/events/1118932688241639/
“Margate Soul Festival 2018 Launch Party”
Olby’s Soul Cafe & Music Rooms, King Street, Margate, CT9 1DD
Also : Gavin Page & Abi Clarke in “The Dug Out”
Tickets £10 www.margatesoulfestival.co.uk
https://www.facebook.com/events/268627017001991/
“Sister Sledge, Tavares, Rose Royce, Real Thing,
Boney M, Odyssey & George McCrae – live!”
Doors Open 6pm – 7.30pm start
BARRU, Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff-on-Sea
DJs: Michael Bird, Colin Jazzy Barnaby, Bill Challenger, Michael White, Chris White
https://www.facebook.com/events/556339771385201/
“KTF Soul Club – 8th Anniversary Party”
The Old Regent Ballroom, Corringham Road, Stanford Le Hope, SS17 0AQ
KTF DJ team & Special Guest Eddie Piller
Tickets £5 (pre-orders) £7 (walk-ups)
Capacity 160 – usually sells out !
(Last Sunday of the month)
Frankies Wine Bar, Station Lane, Hornchurch, RM2 6JL
DJ: Paul Kidley & Sam Green plus guest DJ Bully
https://www.facebook.com/events/897307163760813/
“Soul Reunited – Lagoona Soul Reunion”
RUSS Club, Mawney Road, Romford, RM7 7HB
DJs: Tony Matthews, Jazzbod, Roni Brien & Elliot M
Guests: Lee Aldwinkle & Brian Kelly
9pm – 2am ; Tickets £10 available from 17th February
https://www.facebook.com/events/159039318060493/
Gardeners & K Bar, Hart Street, Brentwood
“All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to Little Haven Children’s Hospice”
3pm – 1am (Easter Weekend)
https://www.facebook.com/events/312415412610833/
29th & 30th June / 1st July 2018
“Hayling Island Summer Soul Weekender”
£195 pp inc 3 nights accomodation & breakfast / evening meals
Bookings on (02392)460044
https://www.facebook.com/events/1890528194546287/
3rd 4th & 5th August 2018
Tickets now on general sale – £69 !
Full details on the website :
https://margatesoulfestival.co.uk/
Friday 4th May – Mon 7th May
Friday 28th September – Sunday 30th September
The George II, High Street, Hornchurch, RM12 4UW
“Soul & Disco Classics, Motown & Caister Anthems”
https://www.facebook.com/thegeorgeIIhornchurch/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheGeorgehornchurch/
Bar Zero, Western Road, Billericay, CM12 9DZ
DJs on rotation : Deano, Geoff Lawrence, Mikey Porter, MJ
Free Entry ; 8.30pm – 1am ;
Over 25’s – Smart Casual Dress
(also “Anthems Night” on Saturdays – DJ: Dave Rothwell
First Friday: Zero Soul Night Out – Spread Eagle, Rayleigh
Third Friday: Soulful Seduction, Bread & Cheese, Benfleet
Third Friday: Soul Kitchen, Grey Lady, Tunbridge Wells
Second Saturday: Brown Sugar, Spread Eagle, Brentwood
Second Saturday: Soul By The Sea, Divers Arms, Herne Bay
Third Saturday: The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, Chelmsford
Fourth Friday: Let’s Get Funky, Inn On The Green, Billericay – from 23rd Feb
Last Sunday: Overroast Of Joy, Frankies, Hornchurch – from 25th March
Do you know of any soulful, jazzy, funky gigs taking place in 2018 ? Let me know the details whether you are a DJ , promoter or a punter and I can spread the word to fellow “Old Gits” in this space !
The Old Gits Soul Show is on Gateway 97.8 in Basildon & East Thurrock and also around the world via www.gateway978.com from 7pm – 9pm every Monday – plus you can catch it again Saturday evening from 5pm – 7pm