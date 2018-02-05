Neil Gits A Ringing …

I don’t recall having a bad cold or “man-flu” recently, but to be honest I am so busy with my life that I often just carry on with stuff without even noticing that I am not 100% ! But about two weeks ago after finishing one of my quiz nights I realized I must have been deafening everybody with my volume levels all evening as when I stopped I couldn’t hear hardly anything out of my left ear and felt a bit congested, like you often get at the end of a nasty dose of the sniffles. Even worse, all that I could hear was a constant ringing noise, but thought it would just go away in time, so I did what always do … ignore it and carry on !! However, a week later, having already missed one live show due to an exceptionally busy workload, I got back in the studio and things clearly weren’t right – I could barely hear a thing properly in my headphones, not ideal on the radio … plus like you I like to hear the soul, jazz-funk & disco tunes I’ve chosen to play on the show !!

I’m glad to say now though, that eventually it has sorted itself out, so we’ll gloss over last week’s “amateur hour” show (typically when I had a high level of feedback on Facebook too!) and look forward to tonight at 7pm when you get the first chance to hear another super selection of the good stuff ! As ever, I have posted the last playlist below and an up to date gig guide too …

The Tunes I Missed Hearing !

Oliver Cheatham – Get Down Saturday Night

Darlene Davis – I Found Love

Ken Knox & Company – Reach Out

Tony Toni Tone – If I Had No Loot

Yarbrough & Peoples – Don’t Stop The Music

TC Curtis – Step By Step

Bobby Womack – Got To Be With You Tonight

Jay King – Good Kinda Lovin’

Atlantic Starr – Freak-A-Ristic

Sheila B Devotion – Spacer

O’Jays – Message In Our Music (Joey Negro Remix)

Nathan Mitchell feat Blake Aaron – Inspiration

The Invitations – Skiing In The Snow

Sly & Family Stone – Family Affair

Stevie Wonder – If You Really Love Me

Isaac Hayes – Theme From Shaft

Freda Payne – Welcome To The Human Race

Will Downing – Send For Me

Shalamar – Help Me

Tom Glide featuring Kenya – True Fantasy

Gibson Brothers – Cuba

Tom Browne – Thighs High (Grip Your Hips & Move)

Junior – Mama Used To Say

The Gigs – Fully Updated !