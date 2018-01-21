Weekend Breakfast 21 Jan!

Hey everyone! Johnny here back for another fun-filled Sunday morning. Loads of fun stuff on the show this morning whilst it’s pretty drizzly outside. Here’s some of the best bits from the show if you missed it!

With just 118 days until the royal wedding, Johnny learnt all about Harry & Meghan dolls:

Celebrating their birthdays today:

Jack Nicklaus, American golfer (78)

Billy Ocean, singer (68)

Phil Thompson, footballer (64)

Geena Davis, actor (62)

Emma Bunton, Spice Girl (42)

One front page story upset me this morning (reports that Big Brother could be axed!! 😲 Nonetheless, here’s the leading stories today:

I had the pleasure of playing the Record of the Week, a great track from Pink, with an equally fab video!

In hour 2, Johnny offered ANOTHER sneak peek before taking a look at why you should never drink coffee from a plane!

Trump Sings returned with a summer track:

Ralphy Ralph Dog popped by to tell us what he’s been up to:

We also looked at some little-known facts:

We got a surprise visit from singer, songwriter and fundraiser Roma Nicholson:

We learnt more about Horror on Sea with Paul Cotgrove:

Thanks for your company this morning, I’ll be back next Sunday from 9.