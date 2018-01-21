A Visit from Roma Nicholson!

Earlier today Callum and Poppy had a visit from one of the finalists from the Singer Songwriters events up north at NEC Birmingham. Auditions started in September 2017 where 10000 children aged 12 to 16 audition and Roma was one of the talented few to get into the final 6 and she joined us today for an interview and a live sing song. Following the interview, she joined Johnny Jenkins on Sundays Weekend Breakfast.

Roma Nicholson Contact Links:

Facebook – RomasWorldUK

Twitter – RomasWorldUK

Website – romasworld.co.uk

Roma is also available on Itunes and Spotify.