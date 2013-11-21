Kelly’s Diary 21/11/13

Gracie Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

every Thursday and Friday

Where: 5 Elements Martial Arts Academy, Unit 13 Adams Business Centre Cranes Farm Road Basildon

For More Info Ring:01268 330050

Family Karate/Self Defence Class

When:14 Nov 2013 – 12 Dec 2013 19:00 – 20:00 every Thursday

Where: Eversley Sports Centre, Crest Ave, , SS8 9RA Basildon

For more info ring:01268 681927

Email:[email protected]

Price:FREE for First Month

Age:6 years and above

Zumba Fitness Class

When:27 Sep 2012 – 10 Apr 2014 20:00 – 21:00 every Tuesday and Thursday

Where: Sapphire Dance Studios, 9b Bowlers Croft, ss14 3DU Basildon

For more info ring:07958 664507

Email:[email protected]

Price:£5

Age:adult

And if have something to add to the pages of Kelly’s Diary then email [email protected] and we will gladly do the rest.