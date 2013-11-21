Kelly’s Diary 21/11/13

Gracie Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
every Thursday and Friday
Where: 5 Elements Martial Arts Academy, Unit 13 Adams Business Centre Cranes Farm Road Basildon
For More Info Ring:01268 330050
Family Karate/Self Defence Class
When:14 Nov 2013 – 12 Dec 2013 19:00 – 20:00 every Thursday
Where: Eversley Sports Centre, Crest Ave, , SS8 9RA Basildon
For more info ring:01268 681927
Email:[email protected]
Price:FREE for First Month
Age:6 years and above
Zumba Fitness Class
When:27 Sep 2012 – 10 Apr 2014 20:00 – 21:00 every Tuesday and Thursday
Where: Sapphire Dance Studios, 9b Bowlers Croft, ss14 3DU Basildon
For more info ring:07958 664507
Email:[email protected]
Price:£5
Age:adult
Monday 3rd April, The Crown Spiritual Centre, are hosting an evening of mediumship with Darren Hardy and Pam Garwood. sponsoring Kayleigh Smile, Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start. Tickets are £5.00. Come along and join us for a wonderful evening. We are in the St. John Ambulance Hall, Sandon Road, Pitsea, Essex SS14 1TH (Opposite Go Outdoors)