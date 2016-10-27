La Danse Fantastique at st paul’s cathedral

Danny LawrenceBasildon, Local News2 Comments

LDF performed at st paul’s cathedral this week, They attended a workshop and performed across the cathedral
below are a few pictures

La Danse Fantastique
LDF is a long-standing performing arts school for mixed ability students
with a passion for dance and music

dsc_00481

2 Comments on “La Danse Fantastique at st paul’s cathedral”

  1. Reply

    I am not pοsitive where you ɑre getting yօur info, howeѵer good topic.I muѕt spеnd a whille finding out mоre
    or understanding more. Thanks for wonderful information I was on the looқout for this info for
    my mission.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *