Mayfest makes a return to Basildon!

On Saturday 12th May The Rotary Club of Basildon Concord will be holding their 3rd MAYFEST event, in Basildon Town Square.



This event is organised by the Club with the help and assistance of Basildon Council.



Club event organiser and Past President Danny Lovey said “The last two years events have been very successful, and all the while local Charitable and Community organisations are up for it, our Club will try to keep the event going. Not only is it a great opportunity for the people of Basildon to see a showcasing of local organisations in Basildon, but it also gives the people of the Basildon Borough an opportunity to get involved and support them. The last two years have been fun and not only are there stalls at the event, but performances as well. Last year we had the Essex Army Cadet Band marching through the town and playing, we had children from Maru Karate Kai doing a display, Basildon Operatic Society performing, together with The George Hurd Singers, Stollercise and the Tribal Unity Belly-Dancers.”

Rotary are now inviting local Charitable and Community organisations to apply for stalls at the event. A £10 administration fee is payable.