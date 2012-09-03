Tough Auditions for Towngate Panto Hopefuls

Over 180 dancers visited auditions this weekend in an attempt to gain one of just six positions in this years Towngate Theatre panto production.

Hopefuls from across the South East travelled to the Place Dance Studio in London to try and win one of the coveted places within the dance ensemble for this years Christmas production of Peter Pan.

Star and director Simon Fielding said: “The quality of the auditions this year was absolutely incredible. We really put them through their paces, as the show this year is going to feature some really complex routines, so we were looking for the absolute best.”

The 141 girls and 41 boys were whittled down during the seven hour audition and before the final six were chosen.

Graham Sandford, Theatre Manager at the Basildon Council run theatre said: “Following the success of previous years the pressure is really on to raise the bar, and with the cast, children’s chorus and dancers now in place I think this year is set to be best show yet.

Peter Pan is a great story and we are already seeing shows selling out, so make sure you book your tickets early.”

Dick Whittington starts at the Towngate from the 5th December. Tickets are available from the Towngate Box Office on 01268 465465 or via www.towngatetheatre.co.uk.