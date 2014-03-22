Neil Gits Right Out Of Ideas For Blog Titles !

I just couldn’t think of a special angle to approach this week’s blog from – complete empty space between the ears ! There were also a few moments of brain failure during the show last Monday too, but of course it is all about sharing fabulous memories of the 70s & 80s soul, jazz-funk & disco scene with you, so the music carried us through. Highlights this week included a “Tasty 12” by a lady who had one of the biggest pop/disco hits of the late 70s, a “Not So Old Git Bit” from 1996 which is gorgeously cool & summery, a “Short Trousered Soul Track” you might not have heard anywhere since 1971 and another top “Motown Joint Remixed” by this month;s featured artist. See if you can pick those out from the playlist below then tune in to enjoy the full show replayed at 5pm this Saturday evening !

The Tunes

Al Hudson & The Partners – You Can Do It

Whispers – Imagination

Stylistics – Funky Weekend



Equals – Black Skinned Blue Eyed Boys



Change – Your Move



Barbara Acklin – Just Ain’t No Love



Luther Vandross – Make Me A Believer



Main Ingredient – Just Don’t Want To Be Lonely



Fonda Rae – Over Like A Fat Rat



Odyssey – Use It Up & Wear It Out

Ned Doheny – To Prove My Love

Wally Badarou – Chief Inspector

Parliament – Breakdown

Gloria Gaynor – Let Me Know I Have A Right

Diana Ross – You Were The One

Groove Collective – Lift Off

Magic Lady – Misty Eyed

Side Effect – Keep That Same Old Feeling



Underground – Behind My Back

Eddie Kendricks – Girl You Need A Change



Nu Shooz – I Can’t Wait

The Gigs

Saturday 22nd March

“Essex Funkers Spring Bash”

Harlow Town FC, The Pinnacles, CM19 5BE

DJs: Les Knott, Soundchaser, Marky P,The Bushbaby

Special Guest: Greg Edwards

Tickets £10 – (07947)308326

Friday 28th March

(Every Last Friday)

“Soul Weekender Vibe”

Ivory Rooms, Laindon Road, Billericay, CM12 9LD

“The Best In Soul, Funk, Rare Grooves & Weekender Anthems”

DJs: Simon “Whistles” Ford, Nick Aravis

Free Entry before 11pm – 8pm – 1.30am

Friday 28th March

“Soul Uprising”

Olivers Bar, High Street, Hornchurch, RM12 4UW

DJs: Trish & Peter P plus guests

9pm – 2am ; £5 On The Door

Friday 28th March

(Every Last Friday)

“Essex Funkers Soul Social Club”

Harlow Town FC, The Pinnacles, CM19 5BE

Tickets £5 : (07800) 724757 (07947) 308326

DJ: Les Knott

Sunday 30th March

(Every Last Sunday Of The Month)

“Sunday Soul Sessions”

The Victoria, Victoria Road, Romford, Essex, RM1 2PA

DJs: Tricia Butler, Ricky Oatham, Peter Poynton, Kevin Connolly

“Club Classics, Soulful House, Jazz-Funk, Reggae”

3pm – 11pm – soulful family atmosphere

Supervised children over 5 years old welcome before 7pm !

Friday 4th April

(Every First Friday Of The Month)

“The Zero Soul Night Out”

Marcos Wine Bar, 30 Eastwood Road, Rayleigh

DJ: Bully & guest

8.30pm – 1am ; Free Entry

“Soul Funk & Disco From The 70s Upwards”

Saturday 5th April

“Soul On The Harbour”

Jacksons Wharf, York Street, Ramsgate, Kent,

DJs: John Herbert & guests

8pm – 1am ; Free Entry ;

Saturday 5th April

“Soulsations”

(Every First Saturday)

The Buddha Lounge, Maidstone, Kent, ME14 1SJ

“All Things Soulful”

DJs: Karen “Kazzie D” Ager, Sandra Citizen Soul.

Gayle Lawless Dumont & Sara-Jane Rundel

£5 In Advance ; 10pm – 3am

Thursday 17th April

“T G I E – Thank God It’s Easter”

The Ivory Rooms, Billericay, CM12 9LD

DJs: Simon Whistles Ford, Nick Aravis & Brian Kelly

“The Very Best In Soul Funk Disco & Weekender Anthems”

8pm Start – Free before 11pm – £5 after

Friday 18th April

“Soulful Seduction Special”

Woodmans Arms, Thundersely, SS7 3TA

DJs : MJ & Bully

*Special Guest PA from the USA – Joe Leavy ! *

8.30pm start – free Entry by wristband only – see below:

https://www.facebook.com/events/593960804006111/?fref=ts

Friday 18th April

“The Long Good Friday”

Stomp’s 5th Birthday Party

Firemen’s Club, Purfleet Road, Aveley, RM15 4DT

“Two Rooms Of Soul, Funk, Jazz & House”

DJs from Stomp Radio

5pm – 2am ; Tickets £10

Saturday 19TH April

(Every 3rd Saturday of the month)

“Super Soul Saturday”

The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, CM2 0JT Chelmsford

DJ: Paul Eve (Caister) & Hugsta

“The Very Best In Jazz-Funk, Soul & Boogie”

7.30pm – Midnight – Free Entry

Saturday 19th April

“ Easter Soul ”

Banks Bar, Bank Street, Maidstone, Kent

DJs: Greg Edwards & Jeff Young

P.A.s: Real Thing & Odyssey

Tickets £20 – Tel: (01622) 676799

Saturday 26th April

“Soul By The Jetty – Caister warm Up Event !”

The Oysterfleet, Knightswick Road, Canvey Island, SS8 7RB

“No:1 Soul Club Outside London 2013 !”

DJs: Jonny Layton, Brian Kelly, Mark Messy

Special Guest: Fitzroy Da Buzzboy

“Top Quality Jazz-Funk & Soul and more…”

Wristbands £7 In Advance Only – (07989) 591399

“Keeping The Goldmine Spirit Alive On Canvey Island”

Saturday 26th April

“Soulful Seduction”

The Treacle Mine, Lodge Lane, Grays

“Soul & 90s Club Classics”

DJs: Mj & Bully

Do you know of any soulful, jazzy, funky gigs taking place in 2014 ? Let me know the details whether you are a DJ or a punter and I can spread the word to fellow “Old Gits” in this space !

E-mail: [email protected] or send a text message to (01268)833978

The Old Gits Soul Show is on Gateway 97.8 in Basildon & East Thurrock and also around the world via www.gateway978.com from 7pm – 9pm every Monday – plus you can catch it again Saturday evening from 5pm – 7pm