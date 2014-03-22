Neil Gits Right Out Of Ideas For Blog Titles !

I just couldn’t think of a special angle to approach this week’s blog from – complete empty space between the ears ! There were also a few moments of brain failure during the show last Monday too, but of course it is all about sharing fabulous memories of the 70s & 80s soul, jazz-funk & disco scene with you, so the music carried us through. Highlights this week included a “Tasty 12” by a lady who had one of the biggest pop/disco hits of the late 70s, a “Not So Old Git Bit” from 1996 which is gorgeously cool & summery, a “Short Trousered Soul Track” you might not have heard anywhere since 1971 and another top “Motown Joint Remixed” by this month;s featured artist. See if you can pick those out from the playlist below then tune in to enjoy the full show replayed at 5pm this Saturday evening !
The TunesAl Hudson & The Partners – You Can Do It Whispers – Imagination Stylistics – Funky Weekend
Equals – Black Skinned Blue Eyed Boys
Change – Your Move
Barbara Acklin – Just Ain’t No Love
Luther Vandross – Make Me A Believer
Main Ingredient – Just Don’t Want To Be Lonely
Fonda Rae – Over Like A Fat Rat
Odyssey – Use It Up & Wear It Out Ned Doheny – To Prove My Love Wally Badarou – Chief Inspector Parliament – Breakdown Gloria Gaynor – Let Me Know I Have A Right Diana Ross – You Were The One Groove Collective – Lift Off Magic Lady – Misty Eyed Side Effect – Keep That Same Old Feeling
Underground – Behind My Back Eddie Kendricks – Girl You Need A Change
Nu Shooz – I Can’t Wait
The Gigs
Saturday 22nd March“Essex Funkers Spring Bash” Harlow Town FC, The Pinnacles, CM19 5BE DJs: Les Knott, Soundchaser, Marky P,The Bushbaby Special Guest: Greg Edwards Tickets £10 – (07947)308326 https://www.facebook.com/events/229623450550585/?fref=ts Friday 28th March (Every Last Friday) “Soul Weekender Vibe” Ivory Rooms, Laindon Road, Billericay, CM12 9LD “The Best In Soul, Funk, Rare Grooves & Weekender Anthems” DJs: Simon “Whistles” Ford, Nick Aravis Free Entry before 11pm – 8pm – 1.30am Friday 28th March “Soul Uprising” Olivers Bar, High Street, Hornchurch, RM12 4UW DJs: Trish & Peter P plus guests 9pm – 2am ; £5 On The Door Friday 28th March (Every Last Friday) “Essex Funkers Soul Social Club” Harlow Town FC, The Pinnacles, CM19 5BE Tickets £5 : (07800) 724757 (07947) 308326 DJ: Les Knott Sunday 30th March (Every Last Sunday Of The Month) “Sunday Soul Sessions” The Victoria, Victoria Road, Romford, Essex, RM1 2PA DJs: Tricia Butler, Ricky Oatham, Peter Poynton, Kevin Connolly “Club Classics, Soulful House, Jazz-Funk, Reggae” 3pm – 11pm – soulful family atmosphere Supervised children over 5 years old welcome before 7pm ! https://www.facebook.com/events/126000124238663/?fref=ts Friday 4th April (Every First Friday Of The Month) “The Zero Soul Night Out” Marcos Wine Bar, 30 Eastwood Road, Rayleigh DJ: Bully & guest 8.30pm – 1am ; Free Entry “Soul Funk & Disco From The 70s Upwards” https://www.facebook.com/events/207985416079288/?fref=ts Saturday 5th April “Soul On The Harbour” Jacksons Wharf, York Street, Ramsgate, Kent, DJs: John Herbert & guests 8pm – 1am ; Free Entry ; https://www.facebook.com/events/262024097308553/?previousaction=join&source=1 Saturday 5th April “Soulsations” (Every First Saturday) The Buddha Lounge, Maidstone, Kent, ME14 1SJ “All Things Soulful” DJs: Karen “Kazzie D” Ager, Sandra Citizen Soul. Gayle Lawless Dumont & Sara-Jane Rundel £5 In Advance ; 10pm – 3am https://www.facebook.com/events/577797868971431/?fref=ts Thursday 17th April “T G I E – Thank God It’s Easter” The Ivory Rooms, Billericay, CM12 9LD DJs: Simon Whistles Ford, Nick Aravis & Brian Kelly “The Very Best In Soul Funk Disco & Weekender Anthems” 8pm Start – Free before 11pm – £5 after https://www.facebook.com/events/261268657330515/?fref=ts Friday 18th April “Soulful Seduction Special” Woodmans Arms, Thundersely, SS7 3TA DJs : MJ & Bully *Special Guest PA from the USA – Joe Leavy ! * 8.30pm start – free Entry by wristband only – see below: www.soulfulseduction.co.uk https://www.facebook.com/events/593960804006111/?fref=ts Friday 18th April “The Long Good Friday” Stomp’s 5th Birthday Party Firemen’s Club, Purfleet Road, Aveley, RM15 4DT “Two Rooms Of Soul, Funk, Jazz & House” DJs from Stomp Radio 5pm – 2am ; Tickets £10 https://www.facebook.com/events/616343411734325/?fref=ts Saturday 19TH April (Every 3rd Saturday of the month) “Super Soul Saturday” The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, CM2 0JT Chelmsford DJ: Paul Eve (Caister) & Hugsta “The Very Best In Jazz-Funk, Soul & Boogie” 7.30pm – Midnight – Free Entry Saturday 19th April “ Easter Soul ” Banks Bar, Bank Street, Maidstone, Kent DJs: Greg Edwards & Jeff Young P.A.s: Real Thing & Odyssey Tickets £20 – Tel: (01622) 676799 https://www.facebook.com/events/377449612396079/?fref=ts Saturday 26th April “Soul By The Jetty – Caister warm Up Event !” The Oysterfleet, Knightswick Road, Canvey Island, SS8 7RB “No:1 Soul Club Outside London 2013 !” DJs: Jonny Layton, Brian Kelly, Mark Messy Special Guest: Fitzroy Da Buzzboy “Top Quality Jazz-Funk & Soul and more…” Wristbands £7 In Advance Only – (07989) 591399 “Keeping The Goldmine Spirit Alive On Canvey Island” https://www.facebook.com/events/738467499499177/?fref=ts Saturday 26th April “Soulful Seduction” The Treacle Mine, Lodge Lane, Grays “Soul & 90s Club Classics”
DJs: Mj & BullyDo you know of any soulful, jazzy, funky gigs taking place in 2014 ? Let me know the details whether you are a DJ or a punter and I can spread the word to fellow “Old Gits” in this space ! E-mail: [email protected] or send a text message to (01268)833978
The Old Gits Soul Show is on Gateway 97.8 in Basildon & East Thurrock and also around the world via www.gateway978.com from 7pm – 9pm every Monday – plus you can catch it again Saturday evening from 5pm – 7pm
