Coffee & Tea – 4th February

Happy Saturday!
Already February?! How is that even possible… I had Producer Jack back in the studio this week to keep me company and read out the sports. He also makes a good cup of coffee, too!
Here are the strange stories I mentioned this week:
- Sharks breaking free from an aquarium!
- How to get paid £10 for being a snitch driver
- The smutty snippets of Coronation Street scripts all over the set
On this day in music:
- 1966, The Rolling Stones released ’19th Nervous Breakdown’ which reached No.2 on both the US and UK charts
- 1967, The Monkees self-titled debut album started a seven-week run at No.1 on the UK chart
- 1978, The Bee Gees started a four week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with ‘Staying Alive’ from the film soundtrack Saturday Night Fever
In your celeb birthdays, we have:
- Kimberley Wyatt, 35
- Dara O Briain, 45
- Alice Cooper, 69
For your trip back in time:
I don’t think I’ve ever played an Earth, Wind & Fire song as the back in time… so we changed that this week by playing September. You can see the video below:
That’s your lot from me this week. I’ll be back on air on next Saturday afternoon. Until then – have a great week!