Coffee & Tea – 7th January

Happy New Year!

It seems like a distant memory – but I hope you had a wonderful Christmas and New Year. First show back in 2017 and in the first hour I had a caller request Dollar – Mirror Mirror… wow, what a throwback! As ever, an action packed 3 hours and you can see what I covered below:

Here are the strange stories I mentioned this week:

On this day in music:

1970 , Led Zeppelin kicked off an 8-date UK tour at Birmingham Town Hall

, Led Zeppelin kicked off an 8-date UK tour at Birmingham Town Hall 1972 , David Bowie released ‘Changes’ as a single in the UK. The track peaked at No.49 on the UK chart and was the last song he performed live before his retirement in 2006

, David Bowie released ‘Changes’ as a single in the UK. The track peaked at No.49 on the UK chart and was the last song he performed live before his retirement in 2006 1980, Pink Floyd released ‘Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2)’ in the US which peaked at No.1 on both the US and UK charts

In your celeb birthdays, we have:

Louis Hamilton, 32

Jeremy Renner, 46

Nicholas Cage, 53

For your trip back in time:

As it was my first show since 2016 – I’ve not been able to play a song by George Michael who sadly passed away on Christmas Day. This week I played Wham! – Club Tropicana, and you can see the full video below:

That’s your lot from me this week. I’ll be back on air on Saturday 14th. Have a great week and I’ll speak to you then!