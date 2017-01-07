Coffee & Tea – 7th January

Happy New Year!

It seems like a distant memory – but I hope you had a wonderful Christmas and New Year. First show back in 2017 and in the first hour I had a caller request Dollar – Mirror Mirror… wow, what a throwback! As ever, an action packed 3 hours and you can see what I covered below:

Here are the strange stories I mentioned this week:

On this day in music:

  • 1970, Led Zeppelin kicked off an 8-date UK tour at Birmingham Town Hall
  • 1972, David Bowie released ‘Changes’ as a single in the UK. The track peaked at No.49 on the UK chart and was the last song he performed live before his retirement in 2006
  • 1980, Pink Floyd released ‘Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2)’ in the US which peaked at No.1 on both the US and UK charts

In your celeb birthdays, we have:

  • Louis Hamilton, 32
  • Jeremy Renner, 46
  • Nicholas Cage, 53

For your trip back in time:

As it was my first show since 2016 – I’ve not been able to play a song by George Michael who sadly passed away on Christmas Day. This week I played Wham! – Club Tropicana, and you can see the full video below:

That’s your lot from me this week. I’ll be back on air on Saturday 14th. Have a great week and I’ll speak to you then!

