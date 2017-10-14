Neil Gits Back To Normal

My life doesn’t really do “normal”, but I suppose at the moment it’s as close as it gets at the end of a week when I’ve tidied up most of the irritating chores that have been hanging around me for the whole summer and can now start planning forward a bit – well that’s the idea !

Come Saturday it’s “normal” to send Nathan off to football training, sort out my Gateway show stuff, then post a blog with a list of the tunes you can expect to hear on this evening’s repeat play show and details of all the decent soul gigs I am aware of coming up soon – sometimes it’s even up to date !! And today is one of those days, so have a browse below and see what takes your fancy then have a listen from 5pm for two hours of the good stuff 🙂

The Tunes

Second Image – Can’t Keep Holding On

Mary Jane Girls – All Night Long

Bashiyra – Mystified

Tramaine – Fall Down

Carleen Anderson – True Spirit (Domino Mix)

Tom Browne – Midnight Interlude

Be Be & Cece Winans – Stay With Me

Golden Gate – Charles River Drive

Shirley Brown – Love Fever

Alicia Bridges – I Love The Nightlife

Fatback Band – Girls On My Mind

Bruce Johnston – Pipeline

Bunny Sigler – Things Are Gonna Get Better

Al Matthews – Fool

Trammps – Hold Back The Night

People’s Choice – Do It Anyway You Wanna

Rhonda Thomas – Show Me How To Love You

Patrice Rushen – Where There Is Love

Gene Dunlap – It’s Just The Way I Feel

Aretha Franklin – What A Fool Believes

Earth Wind & Fire – Let Me Talk

Stanley Clarke – Straight To The Top

Walter Beasley – Nothin’ But A Thang

The Gigs

Friday 20 th October

(Every 3rd Friday of the month)

“Soulful Seduction – Back 2 Basics Soul & Club Anthems”

The Bread & Cheese, London Road,Benfleet, Essex, SS7 1AA

“100% Soul, Funk, Disco & Old Skool Club Anthems”

DJs: Bully & MJ

8.00pm – 1 am ; Free Entry ; Over 25s

https://www.facebook.com/events/118471748852591/

Friday 20 th October

(Every 3rd Friday of the month)

“Soul Kitchen”

The Grey Lady Music Lounge, The Pantiles, Tunbridge Wells, TN2 5TW

“Rare 60s & 70s Soul Night”

DJs: John Browne, Tracy Shaw & guests

7.00pm – 1.00 am ; £5 on the door ; Tel (01892) 544700

https://www.facebook.com/groups/thesoulkitchentw/

Saturday 21 st October

(Every 3rd Saturday of the month)

“Super Soul Saturday”

The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, CM2 0JT Chelmsford

DJ: Paul Eve & Mick Jackson

“The Best In Jazz-Funk and Soul”

7.30pm – Midnight – Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/soulatthecricks/

Friday 27 th October

“Let’s Get Funky”

The Inn On The Green, Mountnessing Road, Billericay, CM12 0EH

DJs : Wayne D & Brian “The Rev” Kelly

“The Very Best In Soul, Jazz-Funk % Soulful House”

8pm – 12.00 ; Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/events/927253117443779/

Friday 27 th October

“Soul Re-united”

RUSSC Club, Mawney Road, Romford, RM7 7HB

DJs: Tony Matthews, Roni O’Brien, Jazzbod

Special Guest: Birdy

9pm – 2am ; £7 before 10pm, £10 after

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10154775391170636&set=gm.1550959921617110&type=3&theater&ifg=1

Saturday 28 th October

“Soul By The Jetty”

Lobster Smack, Haven Road, Canvey Island

DJs: Jonny Layton, Mark Messent, Brian “The Rev” Kelly

Special Guest: Graham “Grumpy” Brown

“Top quality jazz-funk & soul, nu jazz,

soulful house, boogie tunes & more”

Entry by wristband only – £7 (07989) 591399

email : [email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/events/316697195460085/?ref=br_rs

Saturday 28 th October

“Soul At The Manor”

The Manor Hotel, Berwick Pond Road, Rainham,RM13 9EL

DJs: Stretch Taylor, Mike Gee, Scott James, Mark “Gurcha” Collins.

“Soul & Rare Grooves … plus a House Room too !”

8pm – 2am ; Tickets £15

Tel: (07956) 882302

https://www.facebook.com/events/1453582538055646/

Friday 3 rd November

(Every 1st Friday Of the Month)

“The Big Zero Soul Night Out”

The Spread Eagle, High Street, Rayleigh, SS6 7EJ

DJs: Merve The Swerve & Brian Kelly plus guest

“70s 80s & 90s Soul, Jazz-Funk, Disco & Club Anthems”

8.30pm – 1.00am ; Free Entry

Tel: (01268) 775100

Friday 3 rd November

“Overdose Of Joy”

Hornchurch Bowls Club, Harrow Lodge Park, RM11 1JU

DJs: Paul Kidley, Bully, Fatbloke, Elliot M, Nick Gunn,

Steve Kite & Live PA from Louise of SouLutions

7.30pm – 1.00am

Proceeds donated to mental health charities

https://www.facebook.com/events/1716384311999635/

Saturday 4 th November

“Soul Lounge”

The Lounge Bar, Lakeside Business Park, Chafford Hundred, RM16 6EW

DJ: Gary Walden

“Soul, Funk, Disco, Soulful House & Club Classics”

8pm – 1am

(01375) 651206

Saturday 4 th November

“Soul By The Park”

The Flying Horse, Park Road, Ramsgate, CT11 9TJ

DJ: Lee Aitch plus guests

“Classic & Modern Soul, Jazz-Funk & House”

9pm – 1am ; Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/events/1865995670397166/

Friday 10 th November

“Soul Odyssey”

Virgin Active Clearview Health & Racquet Club,

Hall Lane, Little Warley, Brentwood, CM13 3EN

“A Night of Jazz-Funk, Soul Classics,Soulful House & Old School”

DJs: Tony Matthews, Gary Walden, Tony Treble, Gary Fish

8pm – 1.30am ; Wristbands in advance £6

https://www.facebook.com/events/1691910107783848/

Friday 10 th November

“Shakit !”

(Every Second Friday of the Month)

The Woodmans, Rayleigh Road, Thundersley, SS7 3TA

“100% Soul, Funk & Jazzy Grooves plus Soulful House & Weekender Anthems”

DJs: Jonny Layton & Ian Holmes

Free Entry b4 10.30 ; Doors open 8pm – 1am

Saturday 11 th November

“The Brit Funk Association – LIVE!”

Chelmsford City Racecourse, CM3 1QP

“Ten piece collective of musicians from Beggar & Co, Central Line,

Light Of The World, Hi Tension & Incognito”

DJs: Denise Smiler, Ian Gloss, Eli Brown, Richard Lobban

Special Guest : Paul Clark

Tickets from £25 – VIP packages from £35

www.soulexpressionpromotions.com Tel: (07931)778167

https://www.facebook.com/events/635463896664828/

Saturday 11 th November

(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)

“Soul By The Sea”

The Divers Arms, Central Parade, Herne Bay, CT6 5JQ

DJs: Tom Edgar, Pete Hayes & Tommy Boy

Plus guest DJ :

Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am

Saturday 11 th November

(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)

“Brown Sugar”

The Spread Eagle, Queens Road, Brentwood, CM14 4HD

“Funk Soul & Disco Night”

DJ : Ben (Yours Truly)

8pm – Midnight ; Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/BrentwoodSpreadEagle/?fref=ts

Friday 17 th November

“5 Star Soul”

Orsett Hall, Prince Charles Avenue, RM16 3HS

“Soul Pavillion / Jazz Funk Lounge”

DJs: Brian “The Rev” Kelly, Lee “Fatbloke” Aldwinkle,

Jon Ovel, Mark Lee & Special Guest : Ash Selector

“Strictly Over 30s – Tickets £15”

7.30pm – 1am ; Tel (01375)891402

email: [email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/events/132821674015949/

Saturday 18 th November

“Soul By The Sea”

BARRU, Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff-on-Sea

DJs: Garry Dennis, Colin Jazzy Barnby & Michael Cooper

£7 on the door ; 8pm – 1am

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1668138683409487/

Saturday 25 th November

“Soul At The Wharf”

The Wharf Pub, Wharf Road, Grays, RM17 6SZ

“Four Hours Of Soul, Funk, Disco, Soulful House & Club Classics”

DJ: Gary Walden

Tel (01375) 372418

Tuesday 28 th November

“Shalamar Friends’ 35th Anniversary Tour”

Live In Southend at the Cliffs Pavillion

8pm – 11pm

Tickets £30 – £34

https://southendtheatres.org.uk/Online/tickets-shalamar-southend-2017

Saturday 9 th December

“Essex Funkers Xmas Bash”

The Sun Inn, Nazeing, EN9 2DE

DJs: Les Knott, Chris Brown, Grumpy Brown, John Searl & Dab

8.30pm – 1.30 am ; Wristbands £10

Tel: (07791)995670 / (07500)481192

https://www.facebook.com/events/1210528889092952/

Saturday 16 th December

“Stomp Christmas Party 2017”

The Lana Mia Manor Hotel, Berwick Pond Road, Rainham,

Details to follow…

https://www.facebook.com/events/280128915806522/

Weekenders :

29 th & 30 th June / 1 st July 2018

“Hayling Island Summer Soul Weekender”

£195 pp inc 3 nights accomodation & breakfast / evening meals

Bookings on (02392)460044

More details to follow …

https://www.facebook.com/events/1890528194546287/

Weekly Events :

Fridays :

“Soul City”

The George II, High Street, Hornchurch, RM12 4UW

“Soul & Disco Classics, Motown & Caister Anthems”

DJs: Trish & Peter P

Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am;

https://www.facebook.com/thegeorgeIIhornchurch/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheGeorgehornchurch/

Fridays:

“Old Skool Friday”

Bar Zero, Western Road, Billericay, CM12 9DZ

“Soul, Club Anthems ”

DJs on rotation : Deano, Geoff Lawrence, Mikey Porter, MJ

Free Entry ; 8.30pm – 1am ;

Over 25’s – Smart Casual Dress

Tel: (01277) 656581

(also “Anthems Night” on Saturdays – DJ: Dave Rothwell

www.bar-zero.co.uk

Monthly Events:

First Friday: Zero Soul Night Out – Spread Eagle, Rayleigh

Second Friday: Shakit ! – The Woodmans, Thundersley

Third Friday: Soulful Seduction, Bread & Cheese, Benfleet

Third Friday: Soul Kitchen, Grey Lady, Tunbridge Wells

Second Saturday: Soul By The Sea, Divers Arms, Herne Bay

Third Saturday: The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, Chelmsford

Last Friday: Let’s Get Funky, Inn On The Green, Billericay

Do you know of any soulful, jazzy, funky gigs taking place in 2017 ? Let me know the details whether you are a DJ , promoter or a punter and I can spread the word to fellow “Old Gits” in this space !

E-mail: [email protected] or send a text message to (01268)833978

The Old Gits Soul Show is on Gateway 97.8 in Basildon & East Thurrock and also around the world via www.gateway978.com from 7pm – 9pm every Monday – plus you can catch it again Saturday evening from 5pm – 7pm