Neil Gits Up To Date

Life eh ? Just when you think you are rolling along nicely, you step off the gas for a minute or two and – whoomp ! You are way behind and in a mess again ! That’s my brief explanation for why you haven’t seen a blog for my soul show for a couple of weeks, but worry not – all is well and here it is complete with a fully up to date “Recommended Old Gits Nights Out” list and all the playlists of fab tunes you may have missed seeing lately. Hopefully, you have heard plenty of the show, with or without a blog to go with it !! 😉
To remind you, “The Old Gits Soul Show” goes out LIVE every Monday between 7pm & 9pm, then gets a repeat play on Saturday at 5pm – you should be reading this in good time to catch the latest episode full of top notch soul, jazz-funk & disco tunes from the 70s 80s & beyond 🙂
To whet your appetite, here are the last three playlists :
The Tunes – 11/9/17
Willie Beaver Hale – Groove On
Linx – Intuition
The DIG Band starring Dina Carroll – We Bring The Party
Three Degrees – The Heaven I Need
Lillo Thomas – Settle Down
Stan Mosley – My Problem
Freddie Jackson – Love Is Just A Touch Away
Ali – Feelin’ You
Loose Ends – Stay A Little While
Stevie Wonder – Boogie On Reggae Woman
Cashmere – Do It Anyway You Wanna
Heatwave – Groove Line (Mike Maurro Mix)
Adeva – Warning
Sydney Youngblood – If Only I Could
Janet Jackson – Miss You Much
Dasha Logan – Leave Your Man
Isley Brothers – I’m So Proud
Commodores – Wonderland
Brian McKnight – I Can’t Go For That
Cashflow – Mine All Mine
The Tunes – 18/9/17
Emotions – Best Of My Love
Johnnie Taylor – Just Ain’t Good Enough
Soulutions – Listen
Dee Dee Sharp Gamble – Easy Money
Stan Mosley – Ain’t No Stopping Us Now
Stylistics – Mine All Mine
Brian McKnight – Crazy Love
Whitney Houston – Look Into Your Heart
Frankie Kelly – Ain’t That The Truth
Level 42 – The Chinese Way
Toto – Georgy Porgy
Donovan Blackwood – All My Life
Barbara Lynn – I’m A Good Woman
Gwen Guthrie – Ain’t Nothing Going On But The Rent
BB & Q Band – Dreamer
Michael McDonald – Sweet Freedom
Ron Louis Smith 2nd – Shift It Higher
Heatwave – Always & Forever (Mike Maurro Mix)
Khani Cole – Somebody
Freddie Jackson – Calling
Billy Ocean – L.O.D. (Love On Delivery)
Kingdon – The Bottle
The Tunes – 25/9/17
Vicky D – This Beat Is Mine
Kool & The Gang – Get Down On It
Donovan Blackwood – Never Gonna Let You Go
Collage – Romeo Where’s Juliet
Randy Muller feat Carolyn Harding – Beautiful Feeling
Freddie Jackson – Sing A Song Of Love
Aretha Franklin – The Makings Of You
SWV – All Night Long
Michael Lovesmith – Break The Ice
Detroit Spinners – It’s A Shame
Crown Heights Affair – Say A Prayer For Two
Rodney Franklin – The Groove
Eddie Floyd – Knock On Wood
Baccara – Yessir I Can Boogie
Labelle Epoque – Black Is Black
Space – Magic Fly
D-Influence – I Will
Sovory – Love Is Still Enough
Gladys Knight & The Pips – Part Time Love
Mather You Are In My System (Georgy Porgy)
Patti Labelle – Oh People
Montana – Warp Fact II
The Gigs – fully up to date !
Saturday 30th September
“Soul At The Wharf”
The Wharf Pub, Wharf Road, Grays, RM17 6SZ
“Four Hours Of Soul, Funk, Disco, Soulful House & Club Classics”
DJ: Gary Walden
Tel (01375) 372418
https://www.facebook.com/events/145969949333865/
Saturday 30th September
“KTF Soul Club”
Upstairs at the Old Regent Ballroom,
Corringham Road, Stanford Le Hope, SS17 0AQ
“Northern Soul Night”
Tickets £7 in advance
https://www.facebook.com/events/1453582538055646/
Friday 6th October
(Every 1st Friday Of the Month)
“The Big Zero Soul Night Out”
The Spread Eagle, High Street, Rayleigh, SS6 7EJ
DJs: Merve The Swerve & Brian Kelly plus guest
“70s 80s & 90s Soul, Jazz-Funk, Disco & Club Anthems”
8.30pm – 1.00am ; Free Entry
Tel: (01268) 775100
Saturday 7th October
“Soul Lounge”
The Lounge Bar, Lakeside Business Park, Chafford Hundred, RM16 6EW
DJ: Gary Walden
“Soul, Funk, Disco, Soulful House & Club Classics”
8pm – 1am ; Tel: (01375) 651206
Saturday 7th October
“Soul Disco Night”
The Place, Pitsea Leisure Centre
DJ: Crazy Martin
“Motown & Soul Classics”
7.30pm – 11.30pm
Admission £7
Friday 13th October
“Shakit – Caister Warm-Up !”
(Every Second Friday of the Month)
The Woodmans, Rayleigh Road, Thundersley, SS7 3TA
“100% Soul, Funk & Jazzy Grooves plus Soulful House & Weekender Anthems”
DJs: Jonny Layton & Ian Holmes
Free Entry b4 10.30 ; Doors open 8pm – 1am
Saturday 14th October
(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)
“Soul By The Sea”
The Divers Arms, Central Parade, Herne Bay, CT6 5JQ
DJs: Tom Edgar, Pete Hayes & Tommy Boy
Plus guest DJ :
Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am
Saturday 14th October
(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)
“Brown Sugar”
The Spread Eagle, Queens Road, Brentwood, CM14 4HD
“Funk Soul & Disco Night”
DJ : Ben (Yours Truly)
8pm – Midnight ; Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/BrentwoodSpreadEagle/?fref=ts
Friday 20th October
(Every 3rd Friday of the month)
“Soulful Seduction – Back 2 Basics Soul & Club Anthems”
The Bread & Cheese, London Road,Benfleet, Essex, SS7 1AA
“100% Soul, Funk, Disco & Old Skool Club Anthems”
DJs: Bully & MJ
8.00pm – 1 am ; Free Entry ; Over 25s
Friday 20th October
(Every 3rd Friday of the month)
“Soul Kitchen”
The Grey Lady Music Lounge, The Pantiles, Tunbridge Wells, TN2 5TW
“Rare 60s & 70s Soul Night”
DJs: John Browne, Tracy Shaw & guests
7.00pm – 1.00 am ; £5 on the door ; Tel (01892) 544700
https://www.facebook.com/groups/thesoulkitchentw/
Saturday 21st October
(Every 3rd Saturday of the month)
“Super Soul Saturday”
The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, CM2 0JT Chelmsford
DJ: Paul Eve & Mick Jackson
“The Best In Jazz-Funk and Soul”
7.30pm – Midnight – Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/soulatthecricks/
Friday 27th October
“Let’s Get Funky”
The Inn On The Green, Mountnessing Road, Billericay, CM12 0EH
DJs : Wayne D & Brian “The Rev” Kelly
“The Very Best In Soul, Jazz-Funk % Soulful House”
8pm – 12.00 ; Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/events/927253117443779/
Friday 27th October
“Soul Re-united”
RUSSC Club, Mawney Road, Romford, RM7 7HB
DJs: Tony Matthews, Roni O’Brien, Jazzbod
Special Guest: Birdy
9pm – 2am ; £7 before 10pm, £10 after
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10154724438255636&set=gm.1531372266909209&type=3&theater&ifg=1
Saturday 28th October
“Soul By The Jetty”
Lobster Smack, Haven Road, Canvey Island
DJs: Jonny Layton, Mark Messent, Brian “The Rev” Kelly
Special Guest: Graham “Grumpy” Brown
“Top quality jazz-funk & soul, nu jazz,
soulful house, boogie tunes & more”
Entry by wristband only – £7 (07989) 591399
email : [email protected]
https://www.facebook.com/events/316697195460085/?ref=br_rs
Saturday 28th October
“Soul At The Manor”
The Manor Hotel, Berwick Pond Road, Rainham,RM13 9EL
DJs: Stretch Taylor, Mike Gee, Scott James, Mark “Gurcha” Collins.
“Soul & Rare Grooves … plus a House Room too !”
8pm – 2am ; Tickets £15
Tel: (07956) 882302
https://www.facebook.com/events/1453582538055646/
Friday 3rd November
“Overdose Of Joy”
Hornchurch Bowls Club, Harrow Lodge Park, RM11 1JU
DJs: Paul Kidley, Bully, Fatbloke, Elliot M, Nick Gunn,
Steve Kite & Live PA from Louise of SouLutions
7.30pm – 1.00am
Proceeds donated to mental health charities
https://www.facebook.com/events/1716384311999635/
Saturday 4th November
“Soul By The Park”
The Flying Horse, Park Road, Ramsgate, CT11 9TJ
DJ: Lee Aitch plus guests
“Classic & Modern Soul, Jazz-Funk & House”
9pm – 1am ; Free Entry
https://www.facebook.com/events/1865995670397166/
Friday 10th November
“Soul Odyssey”
Virgin Active Clearview Health & Racquet Club,
Hall Lane, Little Warley, Brentwood, CM13 3EN
“A Night of Jazz-Funk, Soul Classics,Soulful House & Old School”
DJs: Tony Matthews, Gary Walden, Tony Treble, Gary Fish
8pm – 1.30am ; Wristbands in advance £6
https://www.facebook.com/events/1691910107783848/
Friday 17th November
“5 Star Soul”
Orsett Hall, Prince Charles Avenue, RM16 3HS
“Soul Pavillion / Jazz Funk Lounge”
DJs: Brian “The Rev” Kelly, Lee “Fatbloke” Aldwinkle,
Jon Ovel, Mark Lee & Special Guest : Ash Selector
“Strictly Over 30s – Tickets £15”
7.30pm – 1am ; Tel (01375)891402
email: [email protected]
https://www.facebook.com/events/132821674015949/
Saturday 18th November
“Soul By The Sea”
BARRU, Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff-on-Sea
DJs: Garry Dennis, Colin Jazzy Barnby & Michael Cooper
£7 on the door ; 8pm – 1am
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1668138683409487/
Tuesday 28th November
“Shalamar Friends’ 35th Anniversary Tour”
Live In Southend at the Cliffs Pavillion
8pm – 11pm
Tickets £30 – £34
https://southendtheatres.org.uk/Online/tickets-shalamar-southend-2017
Saturday 9th December
“Essex Funkers Xmas Bash”
Harlow Rugby Club, Latton Park, Howard Way, Harlow, CM20 3FD
DJs: Les Knott, Chris Brown, Grumpy Brown, Danny Peters & Dab
8.30pm – 1.30 am ; Wristbands £10
Tel: (07791)995670 / (07500)481192
https://www.facebook.com/events/1210528889092952/
Saturday 16th December
“Stomp Christmas Party 2017”
The Lana Mia Manor Hotel, Berwick Pond Road, Rainham,
Details to follow…
https://www.facebook.com/events/280128915806522/
Weekenders:
29th & 30th June / 1st July 2018
“Hayling Island Summer Soul Weekender”
£195 pp inc 3 nights accomodation & breakfast / evening meals
Bookings on (02392)460044
More details to follow …
https://www.facebook.com/events/1890528194546287/
Weekly Events:
Fridays :
“Soul City”
The George II, High Street, Hornchurch, RM12 4UW
“Soul & Disco Classics, Motown & Caister Anthems”
DJs: Trish & Peter P
Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am;
https://www.facebook.com/thegeorgeIIhornchurch/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheGeorgehornchurch/
Fridays:
“Old Skool Friday”
Bar Zero, Western Road, Billericay, CM12 9DZ
“Soul, Club Anthems ”
DJs on rotation : Deano, Geoff Lawrence, Mikey Porter, MJ
Free Entry ; 8.30pm – 1am ;
Over 25’s – Smart Casual Dress
Tel: (01277) 656581
(also “Anthems Night” on Saturdays – DJ: Dave Rothwell
Monthly Events:
First Friday: Zero Soul Night Out – Spread Eagle, Rayleigh
Second Friday: Shakit ! – The Woodmans, Thundersley
Third Friday: Soulful Seduction, Bread & Cheese, Benfleet
Third Friday: Soul Kitchen, Grey Lady, Tunbridge Wells
Second Saturday: Soul By The Sea, Divers Arms, Herne Bay
Third Saturday: The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, Chelmsford
Do you know of any soulful, jazzy, funky gigs taking place in 2017 ? Let me know the details whether you are a DJ , promoter or a punter and I can spread the word to fellow “Old Gits” in this space !
E-mail: [email protected] or send a text message to (01268)833978
The Old Gits Soul Show is on Gateway 97.8 in Basildon & East Thurrock and also around the world via www.gateway978.com from 7pm – 9pm every Monday – plus you can catch it again Saturday evening from 5pm – 7pm