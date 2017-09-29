Neil Gits Up To Date

Life eh ? Just when you think you are rolling along nicely, you step off the gas for a minute or two and – whoomp ! You are way behind and in a mess again ! That’s my brief explanation for why you haven’t seen a blog for my soul show for a couple of weeks, but worry not – all is well and here it is complete with a fully up to date “Recommended Old Gits Nights Out” list and all the playlists of fab tunes you may have missed seeing lately. Hopefully, you have heard plenty of the show, with or without a blog to go with it !! 😉

To remind you, “The Old Gits Soul Show” goes out LIVE every Monday between 7pm & 9pm, then gets a repeat play on Saturday at 5pm – you should be reading this in good time to catch the latest episode full of top notch soul, jazz-funk & disco tunes from the 70s 80s & beyond 🙂

To whet your appetite, here are the last three playlists :

The Tunes – 11/9/17

Willie Beaver Hale – Groove On

Linx – Intuition

The DIG Band starring Dina Carroll – We Bring The Party

Three Degrees – The Heaven I Need

Lillo Thomas – Settle Down

Stan Mosley – My Problem

Freddie Jackson – Love Is Just A Touch Away

Ali – Feelin’ You

Loose Ends – Stay A Little While

Stevie Wonder – Boogie On Reggae Woman

Cashmere – Do It Anyway You Wanna

Heatwave – Groove Line (Mike Maurro Mix)

Adeva – Warning

Sydney Youngblood – If Only I Could

Janet Jackson – Miss You Much

Dasha Logan – Leave Your Man

Isley Brothers – I’m So Proud

Commodores – Wonderland

Brian McKnight – I Can’t Go For That

Cashflow – Mine All Mine

The Tunes – 18/9/17

Emotions – Best Of My Love

Johnnie Taylor – Just Ain’t Good Enough

Soulutions – Listen

Dee Dee Sharp Gamble – Easy Money

Stan Mosley – Ain’t No Stopping Us Now

Stylistics – Mine All Mine

Brian McKnight – Crazy Love

Whitney Houston – Look Into Your Heart

Frankie Kelly – Ain’t That The Truth

Level 42 – The Chinese Way

Toto – Georgy Porgy

Donovan Blackwood – All My Life

Barbara Lynn – I’m A Good Woman

Gwen Guthrie – Ain’t Nothing Going On But The Rent

BB & Q Band – Dreamer

Michael McDonald – Sweet Freedom

Ron Louis Smith 2nd – Shift It Higher

Heatwave – Always & Forever (Mike Maurro Mix)

Khani Cole – Somebody

Freddie Jackson – Calling

Billy Ocean – L.O.D. (Love On Delivery)

Kingdon – The Bottle

The Tunes – 25/9/17

Vicky D – This Beat Is Mine

Kool & The Gang – Get Down On It

Donovan Blackwood – Never Gonna Let You Go

Collage – Romeo Where’s Juliet

Randy Muller feat Carolyn Harding – Beautiful Feeling

Freddie Jackson – Sing A Song Of Love

Aretha Franklin – The Makings Of You

SWV – All Night Long

Michael Lovesmith – Break The Ice

Detroit Spinners – It’s A Shame

Crown Heights Affair – Say A Prayer For Two

Rodney Franklin – The Groove

Eddie Floyd – Knock On Wood

Baccara – Yessir I Can Boogie

Labelle Epoque – Black Is Black

Space – Magic Fly

D-Influence – I Will

Sovory – Love Is Still Enough

Gladys Knight & The Pips – Part Time Love

Mather You Are In My System (Georgy Porgy)

Patti Labelle – Oh People

Montana – Warp Fact II

The Gigs – fully up to date !

Saturday 30 th September

“Soul At The Wharf”

The Wharf Pub, Wharf Road, Grays, RM17 6SZ

“Four Hours Of Soul, Funk, Disco, Soulful House & Club Classics”

DJ: Gary Walden

Tel (01375) 372418

https://www.facebook.com/events/145969949333865/

Saturday 30 th September

“KTF Soul Club”

Upstairs at the Old Regent Ballroom,

Corringham Road, Stanford Le Hope, SS17 0AQ

“Northern Soul Night”

Tickets £7 in advance

https://www.facebook.com/events/1453582538055646/

Friday 6 th October

(Every 1st Friday Of the Month)

“The Big Zero Soul Night Out”

The Spread Eagle, High Street, Rayleigh, SS6 7EJ

DJs: Merve The Swerve & Brian Kelly plus guest

“70s 80s & 90s Soul, Jazz-Funk, Disco & Club Anthems”

8.30pm – 1.00am ; Free Entry

Tel: (01268) 775100

Saturday 7 th October

“Soul Lounge”

The Lounge Bar, Lakeside Business Park, Chafford Hundred, RM16 6EW

DJ: Gary Walden

“Soul, Funk, Disco, Soulful House & Club Classics”

8pm – 1am ; Tel: (01375) 651206

Saturday 7 th October

“Soul Disco Night”

The Place, Pitsea Leisure Centre

DJ: Crazy Martin

“Motown & Soul Classics”

7.30pm – 11.30pm

Admission £7

Friday 13 th October

“Shakit – Caister Warm-Up !”

(Every Second Friday of the Month)

The Woodmans, Rayleigh Road, Thundersley, SS7 3TA

“100% Soul, Funk & Jazzy Grooves plus Soulful House & Weekender Anthems”

DJs: Jonny Layton & Ian Holmes

Free Entry b4 10.30 ; Doors open 8pm – 1am

Saturday 14 th October

(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)

“Soul By The Sea”

The Divers Arms, Central Parade, Herne Bay, CT6 5JQ

DJs: Tom Edgar, Pete Hayes & Tommy Boy

Plus guest DJ :

Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am

Saturday 14 th October

(Every 2nd Saturday of the month)

“Brown Sugar”

The Spread Eagle, Queens Road, Brentwood, CM14 4HD

“Funk Soul & Disco Night”

DJ : Ben (Yours Truly)

8pm – Midnight ; Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/BrentwoodSpreadEagle/?fref=ts

Friday 20 th October

(Every 3rd Friday of the month)

“Soulful Seduction – Back 2 Basics Soul & Club Anthems”

The Bread & Cheese, London Road,Benfleet, Essex, SS7 1AA

“100% Soul, Funk, Disco & Old Skool Club Anthems”

DJs: Bully & MJ

8.00pm – 1 am ; Free Entry ; Over 25s

Friday 20 th October

(Every 3rd Friday of the month)

“Soul Kitchen”

The Grey Lady Music Lounge, The Pantiles, Tunbridge Wells, TN2 5TW

“Rare 60s & 70s Soul Night”

DJs: John Browne, Tracy Shaw & guests

7.00pm – 1.00 am ; £5 on the door ; Tel (01892) 544700

https://www.facebook.com/groups/thesoulkitchentw/

Saturday 21 st October

(Every 3rd Saturday of the month)

“Super Soul Saturday”

The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, CM2 0JT Chelmsford

DJ: Paul Eve & Mick Jackson

“The Best In Jazz-Funk and Soul”

7.30pm – Midnight – Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/soulatthecricks/

Friday 27 th October

“Let’s Get Funky”

The Inn On The Green, Mountnessing Road, Billericay, CM12 0EH

DJs : Wayne D & Brian “The Rev” Kelly

“The Very Best In Soul, Jazz-Funk % Soulful House”

8pm – 12.00 ; Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/events/927253117443779/

Friday 27 th October

“Soul Re-united”

RUSSC Club, Mawney Road, Romford, RM7 7HB

DJs: Tony Matthews, Roni O’Brien, Jazzbod

Special Guest: Birdy

9pm – 2am ; £7 before 10pm, £10 after

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10154724438255636&set=gm.1531372266909209&type=3&theater&ifg=1

Saturday 28 th October

“Soul By The Jetty”

Lobster Smack, Haven Road, Canvey Island

DJs: Jonny Layton, Mark Messent, Brian “The Rev” Kelly

Special Guest: Graham “Grumpy” Brown

“Top quality jazz-funk & soul, nu jazz,

soulful house, boogie tunes & more”

Entry by wristband only – £7 (07989) 591399

email : [email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/events/316697195460085/?ref=br_rs

Saturday 28 th October

“Soul At The Manor”

The Manor Hotel, Berwick Pond Road, Rainham,RM13 9EL

DJs: Stretch Taylor, Mike Gee, Scott James, Mark “Gurcha” Collins.

“Soul & Rare Grooves … plus a House Room too !”

8pm – 2am ; Tickets £15

Tel: (07956) 882302

https://www.facebook.com/events/1453582538055646/

Friday 3 rd November

“Overdose Of Joy”

Hornchurch Bowls Club, Harrow Lodge Park, RM11 1JU

DJs: Paul Kidley, Bully, Fatbloke, Elliot M, Nick Gunn,

Steve Kite & Live PA from Louise of SouLutions

7.30pm – 1.00am

Proceeds donated to mental health charities

https://www.facebook.com/events/1716384311999635/

Saturday 4 th November

“Soul By The Park”

The Flying Horse, Park Road, Ramsgate, CT11 9TJ

DJ: Lee Aitch plus guests

“Classic & Modern Soul, Jazz-Funk & House”

9pm – 1am ; Free Entry

https://www.facebook.com/events/1865995670397166/

Friday 10 th November

“Soul Odyssey”

Virgin Active Clearview Health & Racquet Club,

Hall Lane, Little Warley, Brentwood, CM13 3EN

“A Night of Jazz-Funk, Soul Classics,Soulful House & Old School”

DJs: Tony Matthews, Gary Walden, Tony Treble, Gary Fish

8pm – 1.30am ; Wristbands in advance £6

https://www.facebook.com/events/1691910107783848/

Friday 17 th November

“5 Star Soul”

Orsett Hall, Prince Charles Avenue, RM16 3HS

“Soul Pavillion / Jazz Funk Lounge”

DJs: Brian “The Rev” Kelly, Lee “Fatbloke” Aldwinkle,

Jon Ovel, Mark Lee & Special Guest : Ash Selector

“Strictly Over 30s – Tickets £15”

7.30pm – 1am ; Tel (01375)891402

email: [email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/events/132821674015949/

Saturday 18 th November

“Soul By The Sea”

BARRU, Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff-on-Sea

DJs: Garry Dennis, Colin Jazzy Barnby & Michael Cooper

£7 on the door ; 8pm – 1am

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1668138683409487/

Tuesday 28 th November

“Shalamar Friends’ 35th Anniversary Tour”

Live In Southend at the Cliffs Pavillion

8pm – 11pm

Tickets £30 – £34

https://southendtheatres.org.uk/Online/tickets-shalamar-southend-2017

Saturday 9 th December

“Essex Funkers Xmas Bash”

Harlow Rugby Club, Latton Park, Howard Way, Harlow, CM20 3FD

DJs: Les Knott, Chris Brown, Grumpy Brown, Danny Peters & Dab

8.30pm – 1.30 am ; Wristbands £10

Tel: (07791)995670 / (07500)481192

https://www.facebook.com/events/1210528889092952/

Saturday 16 th December

“Stomp Christmas Party 2017”

The Lana Mia Manor Hotel, Berwick Pond Road, Rainham,

Details to follow…

https://www.facebook.com/events/280128915806522/

Weekenders :

29 th & 30 th June / 1 st July 2018

“Hayling Island Summer Soul Weekender”

£195 pp inc 3 nights accomodation & breakfast / evening meals

Bookings on (02392)460044

More details to follow …

https://www.facebook.com/events/1890528194546287/

Weekly Events :

Fridays :

“Soul City”

The George II, High Street, Hornchurch, RM12 4UW

“Soul & Disco Classics, Motown & Caister Anthems”

DJs: Trish & Peter P

Free Entry ; 8pm – 1am;

https://www.facebook.com/thegeorgeIIhornchurch/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheGeorgehornchurch/

Fridays:

“Old Skool Friday”

Bar Zero, Western Road, Billericay, CM12 9DZ

“Soul, Club Anthems ”

DJs on rotation : Deano, Geoff Lawrence, Mikey Porter, MJ

Free Entry ; 8.30pm – 1am ;

Over 25’s – Smart Casual Dress

Tel: (01277) 656581

(also “Anthems Night” on Saturdays – DJ: Dave Rothwell

www.bar-zero.co.uk

Monthly Events:

First Friday: Zero Soul Night Out – Spread Eagle, Rayleigh

Second Friday: Shakit ! – The Woodmans, Thundersley

Third Friday: Soulful Seduction, Bread & Cheese, Benfleet

Third Friday: Soul Kitchen, Grey Lady, Tunbridge Wells

Second Saturday: Soul By The Sea, Divers Arms, Herne Bay

Third Saturday: The Cricketers, Moulsham Street, Chelmsford

Do you know of any soulful, jazzy, funky gigs taking place in 2017 ? Let me know the details whether you are a DJ , promoter or a punter and I can spread the word to fellow “Old Gits” in this space !

E-mail: [email protected] or send a text message to (01268)833978

The Old Gits Soul Show is on Gateway 97.8 in Basildon & East Thurrock and also around the world via www.gateway978.com from 7pm – 9pm every Monday – plus you can catch it again Saturday evening from 5pm – 7pm